Trend Micro Announces New Subsidiary for 5G Cybersecurity

CTOne delivers seamless network protection in the 5G Era

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has established CTOne, a new Trend Micro subsidiary focused on advancing 5G network security and beyond. The group's intellectual capital and leadership come from Trend Micro's culture of innovation and is the latest incubation project to launch as a standalone business.

To learn more about CTOne's private 5G network solutions, please visit: https://www.ctone.com

Eva Chen, CEO of Trend Micro: "Trend Micro has been at the forefront of network transformations for over three decades. The 5G network technology has enabled new capabilities and applications requiring new cybersecurity infrastructure. With our foresight and over six years of dedicated research into network technology, we are confident that CTOne will safeguard organizations in all 5G network environments."

Organizations need to integrate resources to combat emerging threats in the private 5G networks more effectively. By pre-deploying a security net, CTOne strengthens the digital resilience of vertical application fields and provides security for landing applications in private 5G network environments and achieving comprehensive protection from network to endpoint.

Low latency, large bandwidth, and high-density capabilities have accelerated many organizations to adopt private 5G networks. According to a Grand View Research report*, the global private 5G network market size was valued at USD 1.38 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 49% in the next year. Private 5G networks are usually considered the most secure wireless communications standard. However, with the widely used Open Radio Access (O-RAN) structure, the proliferation of cloud networks, open-source software, and the variety of IoT devices, the 5G environment faces more cyber threats than ever.

Jason Huang, CEO of CTOne: "Safety today doesn't guarantee Safety tomorrow. While the communications technology market is booming, business operations are facing exposure to more complex risks. CTOne enables enterprises to secure private 5G networks against potential cyberattacks and build a high-quality industrial application ecosystem. In the future, we will collaborate with partners to maximize the advantages of private 5G with comprehensive security solutions."

In addition to private 5G network end-to-end security solutions, CTOne is also developing O-RAN and edge computing security solutions to assist enterprises in mitigating cyber risk when deploying related technologies.

* Private 5G Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Frequency (Sub-6 GHz, mmWave), By Spectrum, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030, Grand View Research

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

About CTOne

CTOne, a global cybersecurity leader in communication technology, offers enterprise cybersecurity solutions for next-generation wireless networks. A subsidiary of Trend Micro, CTOne enables digital transformation and strengthens the resilience of communication technology. https://www.ctone.com

