Serotonin Centers to Expand with 10 New Franchises Along Florida's Southwest Coast

Premier Anti-Aging & Wellness Franchise Caps a Year of Aggressive Development with New Multi-Unit Deal

ORLANDO,Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Serotonin Centers , the wellness and anti-aging/longevity franchise established in 2021 by nationally-recognized fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement for the Southwest coast of Florida. With the site-selection process in full force, Tampa is anticipated to be home to the first of the new centers in 2023. Additional sites being considered include Naples, Bradenton, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and other communities throughout the region.

Official logo of the Serotonin Centers franchise (PRNewswire)

This latest 10-unit deal brings the emerging wellness franchise to 33 locations open or in development during its first year alone. Last year, following the first flagship Serotonin Center to open in Windermere, Florida, the brand signed multi-unit deals for 10 centers in Southern Virginia, 5 centers in the Orlando market, 5 in New Jersey, and 3 in Nashville.

As the nation's first franchise brand to enter the anti-aging and hormone treatment space, Serotonin Centers offers membership tiers for clients to receive a vast lineup of next-level wellness and longevity treatment options, including cutting edge hormone restoration, aesthetic enhancement, weight control, immunity, recovery treatments and more.

The Southwest Florida development will be led by husband & wife team Trudy and Charles Fehlinger, who have long been intrigued with the idea of entering into business together within the health and wellness space.

"Serotonin's services help people feel their best, look their best and be their best," Trudy Fehlinger said. "We're excited to help as many people as possible take control of their healthspan and longevity through the opening of these new centers."

To ensure new franchisees like the Fehlingers get off the ground running, Serotonin Centers recently hired Cassie Findley as Chief Learning Officer. Findley, who has 25+ years experience of training and operations in franchising and other industries, will oversee new franchisees onboarding and help support their operations, marketing, systems and processes.

Serotonin Centers Founder & CEO Eric Casaburi said he was impressed with the Fehlingers' enthusiasm to further the Serotonin mission – helping men and women around the country optimize their healthspan and maximize their human potential.

"Their passion, values, and ambition are the exact qualities needed to further the connection of the Serotonin brand and services to new communities across Southwest Florida," Casaburi added.

To learn more about Serotonin Centers and its franchising opportunities, visit www.serotonincenters.com/franchising/ .

ABOUT SEROTONIN CENTERS

Aptly named after the hormone that's function is to stabilize human's feelings of well-being and overall happiness, Serotonin's longevity and anti-aging concept provides members the road map for maximizing wellness and healthspan. The anti-aging brand intersects the expertise of both medical practitioners and health coaches in a concierge eco-system under one roof to slow down the human biological clock and extend the prime years of looking and feeling your best. Those interested in investing in a Serotonin Center can visit serotonincenters.com/franchising/ for more information.

