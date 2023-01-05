Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet Announce Merger

Together, the 550+ attorney firm will broaden its reach across the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet have agreed to merge into one national law firm operating under the name Maynard Nexsen effective April 1, 2023.

As a combined firm, Maynard Nexsen will join together more than 550 lawyers operating out of 23 offices coast to coast in the United States. The merger combines two client-centered firms that will focus on further expansion in high-growth, high-opportunity markets, bolstered by the increased depth and breadth of client service offerings.

Maynard Nexsen will implement a shared leadership team, bringing together decision-makers who have successfully steered both law firms for many years. Jeff Grantham, Managing Shareholder of Maynard Cooper & Gale, will serve as CEO and Managing Shareholder of the combined firm. Leighton Lord , Chairman of Nexsen Pruet, will serve as President and Chief Strategy Officer. Greg Curran , Chairman of Maynard, will serve as Chairman of the Board and Head of Client Relations for the combined law firm.

"Maynard Nexsen is a merger of two thriving firms that share the same culture, vision, and commitment to excellence," said Jeff Grantham, CEO and Managing Shareholder. "With deep relationships and decades of experience in our respective markets, the firms fit together in a way that positions Maynard Nexsen for accelerated growth and collective success. Our newly combined firm will build on our common culture of client-centered service, collaborative teamwork, and entrepreneurial spirit. At over 550 attorneys strong, Maynard Nexsen will elevate our service and value proposition for our clients through greater capabilities, expanded geographical reach, and deeper bench strength that will allow us to handle any matter."

"This is an incredibly exciting new chapter of growth as we come together as one," said Leighton Lord, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "Maynard Nexsen is the result of two firms that share a client-centered culture and commitment to continued growth and evolution. Together, we are a powerful national force – broadening our capabilities and services to clients. I am honored to work together with Jeff Grantham and unite our talented teams."

Maynard Nexsen will have 23 offices in the following markets:

Alabama : Birmingham, Huntsville , Mobile , Montgomery

California : Los Angeles, San Francisco

Florida : Miami, Orlando

Georgia : Atlanta

Iowa : Des Moines

New York: New York City

North Carolina : Charlotte, Greensboro , Raleigh

South Carolina : Charleston, Columbia , Greenville , Hilton Head / Bluffton , Myrtle Beach

Tennessee : Nashville

Texas : Austin, Dallas

Washington, D.C.



In addition to legal services, Maynard Nexsen will continue to own and operate the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Nexsen Pruet.

NP Strategy is a 30-person strategic communications and public relations firm operating in three states. is a 30-person strategic communications and public relations firm operating in three states.

Nextra Solutions is an ediscovery and litigation technology support company. is an ediscovery and litigation technology support company.

Mike Short from LawVision consulted on and played an important role in the consolidation.

About Maynard Nexsen :

Maynard Nexsen is a full-service law firm with more than 550 attorneys in 23 offices from coast to coast across the United States. Maynard Nexsen formed in 2023 when two successful, client-centered firms combined to form a powerful national team. Maynard Nexsen's list of clients spans a wide range of industry sectors and includes both public and private companies. MaynardNexsen.com is currently under development. In the meantime, visit the websites of Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet for more information about the history of the individual firms.

