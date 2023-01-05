InventHelp Inventor Develops New Hat to Protect Against Sun (TLS-307)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction and needed a better hat to protect both my face and the back of my neck against the hot sun," said an inventor, from Norcross, Ga., "so I invented the SOLAR CAP. My design helps to keep the wearer cool and safe on sunny days."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a hat. In doing so, it protects the face, neck and head against the sun. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could provide added style. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for individuals who wear hats when working or engaging in outdoor sports and activities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

