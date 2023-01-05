Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Wins Gold in Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards

Award recognizing F4CP's "ChiroThon" event is the latest in a series of accolades garnered from MarCom Awards, Telly Awards, Viddy Awards and Digital Health Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today it has been named a Healthcare Digital Marketing Award (HDM) Gold Winner recipient in the PR Event category. F4CP won the honor for its ChiroThon 2022, a three-day, telethon-style live streaming event to "celebrate, elevate and support the greatest profession on Earth." Entries were received from nearly 1,000 healthcare and medical institutions across the country.

"This award is a wonderful validation of the dedication, tenacity and creativity of the F4CP team," said Sherry McAllister, DC, president of F4CP. "But the greatest reward for ChiroThon was a worldwide audience of more than 85,000 viewers, as well as the generous donations, sponsorships and enthusiastic new members who joined our nonprofit. The HDM Gold award underscores the value of our team's vision and execution."

The main goal of ChiroThon was to raise funds to support the creation of new educational commercials. The "Naturally, Chiropractic" video campaign for 2023 educates individuals with informative, uplifting information about how chiropractic care is a safe, efficient, drug-free form of healthcare trusted by millions of people worldwide for the relief of neuromusculoskeletal discomfort. Organizations including Foot Levelers, Standard Process, NCMIC, ChiroHealthUSA and Biotics Research Corporation all matched donations to support ChiroThon and "Naturally, Chiropractic."

The HDM accolade is the latest of several that F4CP has garnered over the past 12 months. In addition to the MarCom Award for ChiroThon, F4CP earned a Telly Award and Viddy Award for its "I Know Pain" video commercial and a Digital Health Award for its ' Adjusted Reality ' podcast. The podcast features Dr. Sherry McAllister discussing health and wellness approaches with professional athletes, celebrities, healthcare professionals, wellness experts and influencers.

About ChiroThon 2022

ChiroThon was livestreamed during the Florida Chiropractic Association's 'The National' in August. Three leading media outlets, Chiropractic Economics, Dynamic Chiropractic, and The American Chiropractor and 12 corporate sponsors also streamed the event to extend its reach and amplify its messages. As a result, over three days, more than $175,000 was raised for chiropractic care awareness and outreach, and 50 new members joined the organization.

About The HDM Awards

The Healthcare Digital Marketing Awards recognize the best in healthcare websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media and social media.

Healthcare professionals entering the competition match their programs and content against the best in the country. A national panel of industry specialists review each submitted piece, judging on creativity, marketing execution, message impact, technology application and innovation content.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 32,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

