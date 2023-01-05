Fortera announces the appointment of Scott Healy as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The addition of a senior leader from the financial energy sector to the Fortera team will hone strategy and promote the various value streams present in the portfolio of CO 2 reduction solutions available from Fortera.

Fortera's new Chief Financial Officer, Scott Healy (PRNewswire)

"Fortera's mission is to meaningfully reduce the CO2 impact in the production of cement. To accomplish this goal, the company has embarked on an ambitious plan to build commercial plants globally. Adding Scott to the team is the needed catalyst to fund this commercial roll-out. I am excited to be able to work alongside and learn from a proven leader in the sustainable space", said Dr. Ryan Gilliam, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortera.

Fortera has developed a new process to capture cement kiln emissions and convert them into a cementitious product. The technology is a plant upgrade that offers economic savings compared to Portland cement, while reducing CO₂ emissions by over 60% for every ton of material produced.

"I am thrilled to be joining Fortera and being a part of realizing its revolutionary mission as a market and technology leader in the global effort to lower cement and concrete emissions." said Scott Healy, Fortera's New Chief Financial Officer.

During his distinguished 30-year career in clean energy, Scott has helped build market leading companies in the wind, solar, renewable natural gas, plastic recycling, and energy industries. Among his accomplishments, he has financed, acquired, or developed over 8,000 MW of clean energy generation projects, the largest plastic recycling plant in the world and one of the largest renewable natural gas portfolios. Scott brings to Fortera, a proven history of successfully completing complex, finance and strategic transactions in clean energy, including over $4 billion in mergers, acquisitions and sales, over $1.3 billion in private equity financings, over $1.25 billion in tax equity commitments, over $1.3 billion in project and corporate debt financings, and $100 million in public offerings. In addition, he has had senior level management responsibility with other energy companies which ultimately went public or were successfully sold for material premiums over actual investment. Along with his responsibilities with other energy companies, he was also responsible for raising the financing of a private renewable company that has financial interests in approximately 1,100 MW of operating renewable energy projects. He has also previously held four professional securities and accounting licenses.

About Fortera:

Fortera is a materials technology company developing low-carbon cement using a proprietary process inspired by nature. Fortera's cement is less expensive to manufacture than traditional cement, reduces CO2 emissions by 60% per ton, and meets existing global industry performance criteria.

Fortera is backed by leading cleantech investors and guided by veterans of the global cement industry. Helping cement producers and consumers achieve their decarbonization goals, the company is quickly becoming one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing materials science companies. Fortera's first manufacturing plant is nearing completion and will fulfill product sales in early 2023.

For more information, visit forterausa.com

Contact:

Fortera Corporation

info@forterausa.com

(PRNewsfoto/Fortera, Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fortera Corporation