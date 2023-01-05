DemandLab Reports 26% YOY growth, an increase of 30% in its workforce, expansion of its global team, and a certification as a Great Place to Work(R)

Global B2B digital marketing agency focuses on strategic, thoughtful development to best support marketers at large enterprise and Fortune 2000 companies

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global enterprise B2B digital marketing agency and marketing-led customer experience innovator DemandLab today announced significant growth and expansion of its capabilities during 2022. In addition, the agency received a Great Place to Work(R) certification, which recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and is based on employee feedback and independent analysis.

Driven by increased demand and double-digit revenue growth, the company expanded its workforce by 30% in 2022 with the addition of new team members in nearly every unit, including service delivery, project, and client success teams, as well as key administrative roles. In addition to its existing presence in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, DemandLab has grown its global team through significant expansion in Europe, which further extends the services it can provide to global marketing teams.

A consistent standout on workplace review sites such as Glassdoor, DemandLab supports its team with initiatives to further their personal and professional growth. These include a culture that supports team members' personal interests and lives and a heavy focus on professional development and career advancement.

"Ever since our founding in 2009, we at DemandLab have worked closely with our clients as a trusted advisor and partner. Their goals are our goals, too," said Rhoan Morgan, DemandLab Co-Founder, and CEO. "That's why we bring on the most skilled professionals in martech, data, and analytics to ensure they exceed those goals. Their successes directly reflect the hard work of our talented team, and I'm excited about the rate at which we are growing and how it will continue to benefit our clients. Furthermore, the Great Place to Work certification acknowledges our efforts to understand and support our team, provide clarity in what it means to work here, and enable our efforts in being the best match for top talent."

Since 2009, DemandLab has grown from a one-person agency to an international organization helping visionary CMOs, enterprise B2B marketing leaders, and their teams coordinate technology, data, and content to deliver brand-defining, personalized experiences in every marketing channel and throughout the customer journey. By creating, championing, and leading the way in Marketing-Led Customer Experience , DemandLab has helped large B2B enterprises and Fortune 2000 companies navigate a complex martech landscape and optimize their investment in marketing.

"The martech industry continues to evolve, and DemandLab continues to develop accordingly yet judiciously, bringing on exceptional talent that enhances our overall service offerings and furthers our company culture. Those results benefit our clients by expanding the strategic insights and knowledge that allow us to provide them with high-quality, custom solutions," added Eric Hollebone, DemandLab COO.

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences for global B2B enterprises. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and reporting, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower marketing leaders to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform your organization's revenue potential. Learn more about our award-winning consultancy at DemandLab.com .

