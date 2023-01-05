Audio-Technica Introduces ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet™ Models, World's First Streaming Headsets

STOW, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio-Technica today announced the release of its ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB streaming headsets. These models are the world's first headsets specifically developed to address the needs of live-streaming content creators. Based on the critically acclaimed ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones and incorporating technology from the iconic 20 Series microphones, the ATH-M50xSTS and ATH-M50xSTS-USB deliver full-spectrum, studio-quality for users and listeners on the receiving end.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xSTS StreamSet™ (PRNewswire)

The headsets are equipped with the same 45 mm large-aperture drivers to provide exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response. The streaming headsets come with two sets of distinct earpads: M50x earpads that stress audio quality and sound isolation; mesh and leatherette earpads that emphasize breathability and comfort.

Both models use a cardioid condenser capsule on a flexible boom arm, allowing for ideal positioning even with head movement. The result is a rich, studio-quality vocal presence without background noise and output at a consistent level. The headsets' microphone can be muted quickly and efficiently simply by flipping the boom arm into the up position.

The ATH-M50xSTS uses a 2 m (6.6') permanently attached cable with 3.5 mm (1/8") headphone input (plus 6.3 mm (1/4") adapter) and XLR microphone output. The ATH-M50xSTS-USB uses a 2 m (6.6') permanently attached cable with USB-A connection (and USB-A to USB-C adapter) for plug-and-play connectivity to PCs and Macs. In addition, the ATH-M50xSTS-USB includes an A/D converter with a sampling rate up to 24-bit/96 kHz and sidetone circuitry that lets vocals be heard in the headset (with volume controlled by a dial on the earcup) for a more natural, conversational feel.

The ATH-M50xSTS is available with an MSRP of $199, and the ATH-M50xSTS-USB is available with an MSRP of $229.

Audio-Technica was founded in 1962 with the mission of producing high-quality audio for everyone. As we have grown to design critically acclaimed headphones, turntables and microphones, we have retained the belief that great audio should not be enjoyed only by the select few, but accessible to all. Building upon our analog heritage, we work to expand the limits of audio technology, pursuing an ever-changing purity of sound that creates connections and enriches lives.

— For more information on the complete range of Audio-Technica products, contact Jamie Bobek, Audio-Technica U.S., Inc., 1221 Commerce Drive, Stow, OH 44224. Tel: (330) 686-2600; Fax: (330) 688-3752; Web: www.audio-technica.com

— For further information regarding product availability and pricing in Europe, contact Rebecca Ward ( press@audio-technica.co.uk ).

Contact: Elaina Whelan

Tel: (732) 212-0823 ext. 2737

elainaw@lotus823.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audio-Technica U.S, Inc.