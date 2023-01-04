UNISTELLAR INTRODUCES EQUINOX 2 SMART TELESCOPE

View Incredible Detail, Optimized for Urban Astronomy

LAS VEGAS, January 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unistellar, the creator of the world's most powerful and easy-to-operate smart telescopes, introduced the all-new eQuinox 2 at CES today. With the eQuinox 2, even users in light polluted cities and suburbs can now witness Jupiter's great red spot, the beautiful pink and purple colors of the Orion Nebula, our nearest stellar nursery, and the Whirlpool Galaxy colliding with a smaller nearby galaxy.

Unistellar's eQuinox 2 users will enjoy unprecedented observations previously inaccessible to amateur astronomers. (PRNewswire)

Benefiting from the latest advancements in optics and image processing, the next generation eQuinox 2 extends Unistellar's range and capabilities to empower new audiences to discover the universe in as little as two minutes, even from light polluted cities.

"The eQuinox 2 smart telescope puts incredible power in the hands of the general public and inspires a new generation of urban stargazers who can now enjoy an amazing voyage to the universe from their balcony and within minutes. Thanks to its unique technologies and its smart design choices, we are putting space within reach from anywhere, even from light-polluted cities," said Laurent Marfisi, co-founder and CEO of Unistellar. "Now, novice stargazers and amateur astronomers can enjoy stunning clarity, color, and hard to see details like the striking colors of the Dumbbell Nebula."

eQuinox 2 features Unistellar's Smart Light Pollution Reduction, which digitally removes negative effects of light pollution, to enable users in heavily urban settings to view distant reaches of the galaxy and beyond, in incredible details and striking colors.

eQuinox 2 users will enjoy unprecedented observations previously inaccessible to amateur astronomers. Its Enhanced Vision technology reveals live, sharp, detailed high-resolution images in vibrant color of even faint targets. Our state-of-the-art live image processing advancements provide a unique experience for users, stacking and live processing the images observed by the telescope to increase the contrast and colors of the images captured, revealing comet Neowise's tail and the rings of Saturn. eQuinox 2 also enhances the observation of solar system planets, such as Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars. For example, within a few seconds, urban stargazers can witness the great red spot of Jupiter and its colored bands.

An Easy and Seamless Astronomy Experience



With the eQuinox 2, even telescope novices can find themselves observing astronomical phenomena in minutes thanks to a smart telescope 100 percent controlled by a mobile or tablet application. Users can browse a catalog of over 5,000 celestial objects or get suggestions of interest from the device. The eQuinox 2 uses its Autonomous Field Detection – industry's simplest and most powerful smart orientation technology for telescopes – to orient itself automatically, even when few stars are visible, as it is usually the case from cities, to clearly pinpoint, focus and track its target.

The Power of Citizen Science



Joining Unistellar's growing community of more than 10,000 citizen astronomers across the globe, the eQuinox 2 allows anyone to participate in missions and contribute directly to cutting-edge science in partnership with leading professional organizations, including the SETI Institute and NASA. From detecting asteroids visited by NASA's Lucy mission to observing the impact of the DART planetary defense drill and identifying new worlds orbiting around distant stars, the Unistellar network is already playing a decisive role in citizen astronomy.

The eQuinox 2 smart telescope will retail for $2,499, with pre-sales starting January 3 and global availability early 2023.

Available at www.unistellar.com.

ABOUT UNISTELLAR



Unistellar is the creator of the world's most powerful and easy-to-operate smart telescopes, the eVscope 2 and the eQuinox 2. Thanks to state-of-the-art innovations and advancements in machine learning, optics and image processing, the company is making discovering and immersing into space accessible to all, even from heavily light-polluted cities.

Backed by partnerships with renowned scientific organizations, such as NASA and the SETI Institute, Unistellar has established the world's largest network of citizen scientists with a community of more than 10,000 and growing, contributing to cutting-edge research on astronomical phenomena, including exoplanets, asteroids, comets, and much more.

For more information on Unistellar, visit www.unistellar.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

