ICONSIAM hosts New Year's Eve celebration themed 'Win the World for Thailand'

Listed by CNN Travel as one of the world's 10 'Great Places for an unforgettable New Year's Eve'

BANGKOK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICONSIAM, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand as well as Thai government agencies, private sector organizations, hotel operators and communities along Bangkok's Chao Phraya River joined forces to ring in the New Year for Thailand with a world-class countdown celebration titled "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023". It was the first large-scale post-COVID celebration in Bangkok and set against the breath-taking backdrop of the magnificent Chao Phraya River.

Spectacular 30,000 eco-friendly firework display lights up Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River as Thailand’s Iconic Countdown Landmark at ICONSIAM (PRNewswire)

The Chao Phraya River has become an iconic 'global countdown destination' and the landmark location for Thailand's New Year's Eve celebrations. The event was packed with entertainment from world-famous and leading Thai artists led by famous K-Pop artist Mark Tuan from GOT7.

The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023 was a collaboration between ICONSIAM, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Charoen Pokphand Group, CP Food, 7-Eleven, True 5G, The ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation Co., Ltd., Magnolia Quality Development Corporation Co., Ltd., and Cardx, alongside government agencies, hotel operators and the communities along the Chao Phraya River. Joining forces with them were partners from the public and private sectors, including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Marine Department, the Royal Thai Navy, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade of Thailand, Chao Phraya River Business Trade Association, Kadi Chin Klong San Community Foundation, and the Photographic Society of Thailand Under Royal Patronage.

The highlight of the celebrations was a magnificent display of over 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks made from Thai sticky rice that lit up the skies along 1,400 meters of the Chao Phraya River. The fireworks were visible to millions in a five-kilometre radius. The event was also the first 'Hybrid World Countdown,' featuring augmented reality (AR) technology enhancing viewers' experiences through ONESIAM SuperApp. The new augmented reality was co-created by world-renown Japanese fireworks master Okushi Yoshimasa and Brother Pictures Co., Ltd., a Thai company recognized internationally. The extravaganza was themed 'Win the World for Thailand.'

The fireworks were sequenced into a 7-act display.

Act 1: The Joy of Siam reflected the merry and vibrant way of life of Thais with traditions and performances that evoke smiles and happiness, even in challenging times.

Act 2: Enchanting Land portrayed Thailand as the kingdom of fine craftsmanship, whether in architecture, painting, handicrafts, fashion, or food, that are simple and yet exquisite.

Act 3: Eternal Prosperity was visualized through golden fireworks symbolizing golden rice fields along with colorful fireworks representing the varieties of Thai flavors and agricultural abundance.

Act 4: Heroic Spirit a grand firework showdown that reflects the 'never-give-up' spirit of Thai people, looking past obstacles and moving forward to ring in the New Year full of hope.

Act 5: Sharing Possibilities green, gold, and colorful ring-shaped fireworks represented the future, keeping pace with the world, sharing and creating endless possibilities that bring opportunities, equality, unity, and sustainability for a better tomorrow.

Act 6: Beautiful Harmony was a large set of white fireworks that sprinkle down like a large umbrella spread across the sky, symbolizing peace and unity and accepting differences among people of a nation.

Act 7: Win the World for Thailand Together portrayed the spirit Thais. The fireworks featured colors of the Thai national flag with various types of fireworks representing the collaboration of Thais to 'Win the World for Thailand.

ICONSIAM took pride in collaborating with various sectors to host the "Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023.". The event was broadcast live via Thai Rath TV Channel 32HD, on online channels via Facebook ICONSIAM, Thai Rath Online, Khaosod and Matichon and the TrueID application. In the past, the 'Global Countdown Destination' ICONSIAM has also been brought to the world's attention through global news agencies such as CNN, BBC, AP, Reuters, and ABC, which has helped to stimulate tourism and the Thai economy.

