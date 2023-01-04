Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Setting December, Q4 and 2022 Sales

Hyundai Sets New All-Time Annual Retail Sales Record in 2022

Best-Ever Q4 Total and Retail Sales; Q4 Total Sales Up 29%; Q4 Retail Sales Up 21%

Best-Ever December Total and Retail Sales

Five Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 72,058 units, a 40% increase compared with December 2021 and the highest December sales in Hyundai history. Retail sales were up 27% in December, marking the fifth consecutive month of record-setting retail sales. SUVs were 74% of retail sales with more than 47,800 units sold.

December saw the best-ever retail and total sales for Venue, Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz, Kona EV and Kona N. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 72% compared with December 2021.

"With a strong December performance, Hyundai achieved its fifth consecutive retail sales record month," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "This was the best Q4 in retail and total sales for the company. Through the combined efforts of our dealers, regions and affiliates, Hyundai was able to accomplish an all-time retail sales record for the year and gain substantial market share."

Q4 Highlights

In Q4, Hyundai sold 195,967 units, a Q4 total sales record, and an increase of 29% compared with Q4 2021. Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales for Q4 grew 40% compared with Q4 2021. Growth in eco-friendly total sales were headlined by Elantra HEV (+431%), Santa Fe HEV (+85%), Tucson HEV (+38%), IONIQ 5 (+2835%) and KONA EV (+35%).

2022 Results

For the year, Hyundai sold 724,265 units, a slight 2% decrease compared with 2021. Hyundai outperformed the industry with forecasts predicting a drop of 8.4% in total sales when adjusted for selling days. Due to strong consumer demand, Hyundai established a new annual retail sales record with 708,217 units sold, a 2% increase over the previous high set in 2021. During the year, Hyundai fleet sales were among the lowest in the industry at 2.2% of total volume.

December, Q4 and Year-to-Date Total Sales Summary



Dec-22 Dec-21 % Chg Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Hyundai 72,058 51,340 +40 % 195,967 152,446 +29 % 724,265 738,081 -2 %

December Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Dec-22 Dec-21 % Chg Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % Chg 2022 YTD 2021 YTD % Chg Accent 154 844 -82 % 2,524 4,778 -47 % 17,823 19,614 -9 % Elantra 11,743 5,193 +126 % 31,313 18,316 +71 % 117,177 124,422 -6 % Ioniq 0 1,361 0 % 3 4,329 -100 % 3,672 19,885 -82 % Ioniq 5 1,720 153 +1024 % 4,490 153 +2835 % 22,982 153 +14921 % Kona 6,972 5,299 +32 % 18,314 19,141 -4 % 63,994 90,069 -29 % Nexo 25 37 -32 % 63 148 -57 % 408 430 -5 % Palisade 7,394 6,882 +7 % 18,932 21,866 -13 % 82,688 86,539 -4 % Santa Cruz 3,487 3,000 +16 % 9,677 7,049 +37 % 36,480 10,042 +263 % Santa Fe 11,699 8,698 +35 % 33,460 22,415 +49 % 119,589 112,071 +7 % Sonata 6,881 3,514 +96 % 19,893 12,682 +57 % 55,131 93,142 -41 % Tucson 18,557 13,842 +34 % 49,682 34,902 +42 % 175,307 150,949 +16 % Veloster 19 71 -73 % 127 372 -66 % 1,920 2,112 -9 % Venue 3,407 2,446 +39 % 7,489 6,295 +19 % 27,094 28,653 -5 %

Note: Electrified vehicles are hybrid, plug-in hybrid, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell models.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

