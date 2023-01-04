Equality Health to Present at 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHOENIX, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equality Health, a technology-enabled primary care platform uniquely equipped to address the needs of diverse and historically underserved populations, announced today that founder and CEO Hugh Lytle has been invited to speak at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Jan. 9-12, 2023, in San Francisco, CA. Lytle will speak on behalf of the company and address questions from investors throughout the conference.

Equality Health, LLC is an Arizona-based integrated, holistic delivery system that improves care delivery for underserved populations with culturally-sensitive programs that increase access, quality and patient trust. Through an integrated technology and services platform, culturally competent provider network and unique cultural care model, Equality Health helps managed care plans and health systems improve care for diverse populations and transition to risk-based accountability. (PRNewsfoto/Equality Health, LLC) (PRNewswire)

In his address, Lytle is expected to cover Equality Health's unique and pivotal role in fueling the healthcare industry's shift from Fee-For-Service (FFS) to Value-Based Care (VBC), its focus on independent primary care practices (PCPs) as a crucial engine of change, and how the company's unique Medicaid-first approach can be a catalyst for advancing health equity in the US. He will also speak to Equality Health's unique solution set which includes the company's proprietary practice-facing technology CareEmpower®, data management, analytics, actuarial support, and culturally competent curriculum aimed at enhancing the provider-patient relationship.

Equality Health, is a technology-enabled primary care platform that leverages the deep and proven capabilities in value-based payment models to transform healthcare for diverse and often marginalized populations. From predictive modeling to advanced care-tracking tools, utilizing Equality Health's proprietary software, participating PCPs can streamline value-based administration and stay one step ahead of a patient's journey. Equality Health's care model is Medicaid-first in design, partnering with over 3,200 PCPs and 700,000 lives across AZ, TX and TN. Equality Health partners with practices to close care gaps, optimize performance, increase compliance, and improve profitability. Members are engaged with holistic and personalized programs delivered through the lens social and cultural needs. By establishing critical linkages with payers, providers, members and community resources, Equality Health is revolutionizing how care is delivered.

