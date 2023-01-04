C+A Global to Showcase their Expansive Brand Portfolio Including New Products from Kodak, HP, and GE at CES 2023

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C+A Global, a leading worldwide manufacturer, brand licensee, and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, invites CES 2023 attendees to Booth 19089 in Central Hall to view their diverse product offerings, which will include new products from iconic brands including HP, GE, and Kodak.

C+A Global focuses on the design, manufacturing, and sale of a wide variety of products. Its manufacturing expertise and endless ability to meet consumer demand have led to great success in developing over 25 product lines, featuring highly rated and reviewed products such as Kodak instant digital cameras, HP label printers and shipping solutions, and GE connected healthcare devices.

"C+A Global's goal is to deliver a seamless user experience, simplifying the buying process based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want," states Chaim Piekarski, CEO at C+A Global. "We're excited to share with attendees the new products we've been working on and some old-time favorites as well."

C+A Global brands featured at CES 2023 include:



HP

In partnership with the innovative and trusted brand HP, C+A Global will showcase:

HP Sprocket Printers: A wide array of printers, from pocket-sized instant printers to photo printers, varying in print size and capability, including the HP Sprocket Studio Plus Photo Printer, a newly redesigned printer with the ability to print vibrant 4x6" photos.

HP Work Solutions: Whether it's at home or in office, simplify any workspace with HP's business-tailored products, including thermal label printers as well as mobile and desktop scanners, all built with speed and efficiency in mind.

Kodak

As a Kodak licensee, C+A Global has developed several consumer favorites from their popular Kodak product lines which will be on display at CES, including:

Instant Print Products: View C+A Global's extensive instant print offerings, which include the all-new Kodak Photobooth, a new way to take instant print selfies, along with their Smile+ Instant Print Camera, the latest instant print camera from Kodak that will be available in February. Attendees can also test out the fan favorite, Printomatic Instant Print Camera and their most recent instant printer debut, the Kodak Step Slim.

Digital Scanners & Converters: Their various scanners and converters provide a user-friendly interface that make it easy to scan, edit and convert film negatives. The scanners and converters are compatible with most film sizes, including 8mm/ Super 8mm films.

Projectors: On display, find their consumer-friendly projector lineup, including the HD9 and HD10 smart projectors from the new Kodak Flik Projector Line and the pocket-sized , portable Kodak Luma Projector Line, all varying in capability and size.

GE

Through GE, C+A Global is able to offer consumers healthcare products, with the goal of making at-home connected healthcare devices accessible and easy to use. Products on display include:

Blood Pressure Monitors: These adjustable, user-friendly wrist and upper arm blood pressure monitors are equipped with an LCD display for easy-to-read results.

Thermometers: Truvitals Contactless Thermometers, some of which are equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, provide a fast and accurate reading, without the risk of cross contamination.

Schedule a Press Briefing with C+A Global at CES 2023

Registered press attending CES 2023 in Las Vegas are invited to stop by the C+A Global booth 19089 in Central Hall to check out the vast product portfolio on display. To schedule a press briefing, please contact Cat Soroush at cat@grithaus.agency.

For more information and additional media assets, access C+A Global's online press kit at https://ces.vporoom.com/CAGlobal.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online retailer of consumer products, electronics and more. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

