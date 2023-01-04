Aperture, LLC announces the purchase of The Sage Group, Inc.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with Sage Group, Inc. ("Sage") today. Bill Schwartzkopf joined what is now Sage in 1989 and founded Sage's practice in consulting and expert services in construction disputes. Sage has since become a premier provider of consulting and expert witness services to the international construction industry, including claim preparation and analysis, damages analysis, evaluation of cost overruns, disruptions and delays, schedule analysis, construction defects, cost of repair/cost estimates. Sage is based in Denver, Colorado.

"The Sage Group's commitment to quality, clients, professionalism, and integrity have made them one of A.M. Best's recommended expert construction service providers for over ten years", commented Robert E. Joyce, Jr., CEO and President of Aperture. "Consistently achieving this distinction over such a prolonged period is a remarkable testament to Bill Schwartzkopf and this team of experts. Bill's leadership, vision, and thought leadership are a perfect fit for the Aperture team. We welcome Bill and his team and are looking forward to working with them as we continue to unlock the full potential of our company for our clients."

Mr. Schwartzkopf commented on behalf of the Sage team, "Joining Aperture will allow us to both continue to provide our clients with high quality and timely services while expanding our capabilities to better serve our clients."

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic engineering and litigation dispute support services in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, human factors, and construction claims & defect analysis (www.aperturellc.com). Aperture is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in Texas (Cedar Park, Dallas, and Southlake), Nevada (Las Vegas), and California (Berkeley, Carlsbad, El Segundo, and Long Beach).

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

