Pet Honesty Launches Multivitamin Puppy to Support Puppies' Formative Months of Growth and Training, Featuring DHA for Brain Health Support

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pet Honesty® announces the launch of Multivitamin Puppy, a natural pet health supplement that provides daily essential nutrients a puppy needs during its formative age of 4-12 months involving significant growth, behavioral training, and socialization. The tasty soft chews offer a high level of DHA, the omega-3 fatty acid that is vital to a puppy's cognitive brain development and is sustainably sourced from marine algae. Other key nutrients include beta-carotene, probiotics, omega-3s, and antioxidants combined to help a puppy build up immunity strength and gain support for brain health, eye health, gut health, joint health and skin health.

Pet Honesty's approach to formulating its new Multivitamin Puppy began with an understanding of how today's puppy parents seek out ways to proactively support their new pup's healthy growth and development like they would for their own baby. In essence, nutritional brain health support for puppy training became a priority for the brand, especially as it is a challenge for a puppy to get optimal levels of DHA from diet alone and DHA is uncommonly seen on the labels of other widely available puppy supplements.

"DHA is popularly known for its scientifically proven role in supporting babies' and toddlers' cognitive brain development for positive early learning and memory outcomes. A similar benefit is shown for a puppy's brain function and trainability within a couple of veterinary scientific studies involving high DHA levels," said Greg Reinhart, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at Pet Honesty. "Our new puppy multivitamin offers a high level of 40 milligrams DHA that acts as an insurance policy to achieve a safe optimal level of DHA when coupled with nutritional puppy foods that deliver moderate levels of DHA, and ultimately aides in a puppy's brain health development and trainability."

In modeling after Pet Honesty's leading Multivitamin 10-in-1 for adult dogs' and senior dogs' proactive health support, the brand's vet-reviewed Multivitamin Puppy formula provides nutrients derived from sought-after natural ingredients and premium active ingredients that puppies do not typically get at optimal levels from their food alone. One soft chew is recommended daily for a 10-pound puppy and the health routine is made enjoyable with a delicious Hickory Bacon flavor that is loved by 98 percent of dogs in independent taste testing¹.

Pet Honesty's product pledge to pet parents is to provide a taste your pet will love and results you can trust with the most effective natural and other premium ingredients. This means no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors and formulated without wheat, soy or corn.

Pet Honesty's Multivitamin Puppy is currently available for purchase on PetHonesty.com, Amazon, and Chewy.

¹Pet Honesty is committed to ensuring pets enjoy the taste of their chewy supplements by commissioning independent acceptability studies using industry standard methodologies to measure taste preferences.

About Pet Honesty

Pet Honesty, a trusted leader in premium, natural pet health products, is on a mission to help pet parents elevate their pet's vitality for more joyful moments together. Founded originally as an innovative e-commerce brand in 2018 and headquartered in Austin, TX, the company specializes in vet-approved pet supplements made with natural base ingredients and premium active ingredients, providing functional pet health benefits backed by science and certified by the NASC . Pet Honesty products are formulated in an FDA registered facility in the U.S.A. and available for purchase online at Pethonesty.com, Amazon, Chewy, Petco.com, and at Petco retail stores nationwide and select neighborhood pet retailers. For personalized guidance and education about Pet Honesty products, visit Pethonesty.com and follow @PetHonesty on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn.

