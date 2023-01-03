iRocket Appoints Kelyn Brannon to Board of Directors

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 3, 2023, the Board of Directors of Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket) has appointed Kelyn Brannon as a director.

Kelyn is a finance executive with experience leading three successful IPOs as CFO on both the NYSE and NASDAQ. Her 35 years of experience spans across corporate finance, investor relations, audit, and finance consulting experience for the "Big 4" in the US and the UK. Kelyn began her career at Ernst and Young in the US and UK focusing on Audit and corporate finance. She was the first chief accounting officer, Vice President of Finance, and International CFO at Amazon.com. Kelyn is a member of The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Before joining iRocket, Kelyn was the Chief Financial Officer of Astra Space, Inc. Before that, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Asure Software, Inc. between 2017 and 2020. Kelyn served as Chief Financial Officer of Arista Networks, Inc. between 2013 and 2015, and Chief Financial Officer of Calix, Inc. between 2008 and 2011. Kelyn served as CEO of Creative planet between 2000 and 2003 which was acquired by Brookfield Communications.

Throughout her career, Kelyn served as a CEO and CFO of a variety of national and international companies. Adept at directing Finance, Tax, Accounting, Investor Relations Legal, Human Resources, IT, and Facilities divisions.

Kelyn has excellent interpersonal, and communications skills leveraged to manage change, collaborate with peers, and interact with investors. A results-oriented professional with a high degree of integrity capable of analyzing problems and driving sound solutions in a timely, professional, and regulatory-compliant manner.

"Kelyn is a strategic thinker with a track record of developing financial growth and capital raise strategies, driving company expansion, reducing infrastructure spending, and minimizing tax liability, and brings value to iRocket's board from previously serving in the space sector" said iRocket Chairman and CEO Asad Malik.

Founded in 2018, Innovative Rocket Technologies Inc. (iRocket), is proud to be the first fully autonomous, Reusable Small Launch vehicle manufacturer, utilizing 3D printing and additive manufacturing. With an innovative design, our focus is on reliability and rapid low-cost access to space. We are ready to pave the way for innovations in the space industry by addressing the various inefficiencies that currently exist. With our proprietary reusable engine technology, iRocket is well-equipped to be the small launch service provider of choice. We hope you'll join our journey in revolutionizing rocketry into the 21st century.

