Acer Pushes Limits of 3D Gaming with 3D Ultra Mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame

Acer's SpatialLabs TrueGame stereoscopic 3D technology features new 3D Ultra mode, amplified stereo 3D rendering support, and newly launched game profiles to be enjoyed

Editor's Summary

The 3D Ultra mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame allows gamers to venture deeper into the world of 3D gaming in addition to the 3D+ gaming mode

Gamers can customize stereo 3D effects based on their visual and performance preferences with its 3D Sense feature

SpatialLabs TrueGame application unlocks one-click stereoscopic 3D gameplay and access to AAA titles such as God of War, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Octopath Traveler, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Psychonauts 2

New TrueGame forum in SpatialLabs Community for gamers to exchange ideas and experiences

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced a major update to its SpatialLabs TrueGame, the glasses-free 3D gaming application, with the addition of a 3D Ultra mode. The new feature offers gamers the ultimate 3D gaming experience with its enhanced stereo rendering capabilities, projecting images with depth and life-like 3D geometry. SpatialLabs TrueGame was designed for gamers who love to explore and lose themselves in immersive gameplay, serving as a medium to explore and experience new realities when they set off on their quests for treasure and glory.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

The new update also includes 3D Sense, a collection of 3D stereo effect configurations to match the players' preferences in terms of visual details, effects, and 3D depth intensity. TrueGame allows the game to be presented in a way that is tailored for different players and continues to support game titles with new profiles added every month, including today's list of AAA titles and former top classics that users can enjoy in their full 3D glory.

"Game development is an art form that calls on developers to bring their dreams into amazingly realistic and enchanting 3D worlds. It is an endeavor that requires an enormous investment of time and creativity." said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "The viewing experiences of today's gamers are greatly limited with 2D display devices. This changes with SpatialLabs TrueGame as we continue to push the envelope of the 3D gaming experience by adding full geometric 3D and unleashing the power of stereoscopic 3D technology."

SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra –The Ultimate 3D Gaming Experience

The SpatialLabs TrueGame 3D Ultra mode provides a fresh experience of stereoscopic 3D performance to the world of gaming, letting players dive deep into a new realm of 3D entertainment. It utilizes the combination of the SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life. Users can instantly enjoy stereoscopic 3D gaming with a click of a button, as its patented One-click Game Play function allows TrueGame to automatically launch installed games with their pre-configured 3D profiles. With SpatialLabs TrueGame leveraging the information developers include about shaders and 3D geometry in games, the 3D Ultra mode's addition of a second virtual camera offers a 3D immersion experience unlike any other.

Game profiles that support the new TrueGame 3D Ultra mode include the latest AAA titles and a list of popular game titles to be explored. With the ease-of-use of the TrueGame application and the addition of the optimized 3D Ultra profile, 3D enthusiasts can easily enjoy a smoother and wider range of glasses-free stereoscopic 3D effects, specifically developed for each individual game title. TrueGame players and 3D gaming fanatics can also engage with one another on the SpatialLabs Community's TrueGame forum, an open space where they can express their ideas, share their experiences, and learn from fellow gamers.

Availability

The 3D Ultra mode in SpatialLabs TrueGame will go live by a software update at the end of January 2023. It also supports the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and the Acer SpatialLabs View display.

Exact specifications and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

About Acer

Established in 1976, Acer is a hardware + software + services company dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of innovative products that enhance people's lives. Acer's product offerings include PCs, displays, projectors, servers, tablets, smartphones and wearables. It is also developing cloud solutions to bring together the Internet of Things. Acer celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2016 and is one of the world's top 5 PC companies. It employs 7,000 people worldwide and has a presence in over 160 countries. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer