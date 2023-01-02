InventHelp Inventor Develops New Storage Case for 9-Volt Batteries (LJD-227)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to store 9-Volt batteries without the battery terminals touching," said an inventor, from S. Ozone Park, N.Y., "so I invented the RSH CASE. My design prevents accidental contact and potential hazards such as sparks, overheating and fires."

The invention provides a safe storage case for 9-Volt batteries. In doing so, it ensures that all 9-Volt batteries are in a safe and proper position. As a result, it prevents the battery terminals from touching and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

