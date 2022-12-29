JD Shop Now's CNY: Multi-measures Drive Growth for More Than 35,000 Merchants

SHANGHAI, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year's Day, the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, ending on Feb.5th, with the theme "Family together, enjoy great gifts."

Based on the two key channels of the JDDJ App and JD.com, JD Shop Now is joining hands with more than 200,000 offline stores covering all categories, meeting consumers' needs with reasonable prices, high-quality products and delivery service.

"New Store Support" is the major plan for this year's CNY Shopping Festival, according to JD Shop Now's head of marketing. The platform's special marketing resource package will help more than 35,000 newly onboarded stores grow rapidly. The increasing number of stores will enrich the commodity supply on the platform, and improve consumers' shopping experiences.

In addition, the "JD CO-MARKETING PLAN" will also become the main force to drive growth for retailers and brands. JD Shop Now will provide traffic marketing resources worth 300 million exposures; and off-site promotion resources that are equivalent to about 500 million exposures.

The JD CO-MARKETING PLAN aims to leverage mutual marketing resources efficiently and build a win-win situation with retailers and brands, endorsing each other's brands and improving consumers' awareness.

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

