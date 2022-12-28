Xailient brings Privacy-Safe Face Recognition to the Smart Home with Abode Systems

Introducing Orchestrait: Face recognition at the edge for smart home devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchestrait is the world's first privacy-safe face recognition solution that uses state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge to ensure full compliance with biometric data and privacy laws across the world.

By processing data on edge – locally at the smart home device, Orchestrait protects users' personal information, minimizing any transmission of data out of the user's home to the cloud. Xailient has partnered with leading smart home security provider Abode Systems to bring the first Orchestrait integration to market. The new Abode Wireless Video Doorbells will feature face recognition at the edge, providing precise and accurate face recognition with privacy-safe technology.

Unlike edge solutions, cloud-based facial recognition platforms process personal information centrally by sending data from homes and businesses to be analyzed at data centers. The collection of visual data, particularly images depicting people often raises privacy concerns; Orchestrait is designed to minimize data collection and transfers to the cloud, therefore minimizing vulnerability. It relies on a decentralized architecture to ensure that no one party handles a critical mass of personal information at any point in time.

Lars Oleson, CEO and co-founder of Xailient, said, "Privacy is no longer just about protection from hackers – it extends to protection from corporate actors. Fundamentally, it's about respecting consumer expectations and honoring their choices. Companies should now design their products for privacy, particularly where sensitive data is concerned."

Orchestrait addresses privacy concerns by implementing and complying with the latest privacy frameworks, including:

the EU and UK's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)





the Illinois Biometric Information Protection Act (BIPA)





and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

Herman Yau, Xailient VP of Strategic Partnerships, said, "Orchestrait Face Recognition runs on the edge and only recognizes users that have granted consent. Convenience and privacy are now both possible for our partners."

Omer Tene, Partner at Goodwin and Senior Fellow at The Future of Privacy Forum, said, "Responsible AI is no longer just a differentiator. Policymakers, regulators and, importantly, consumer expectations are requiring companies to design products and services with privacy best practices in mind."

Xailient's Commercial Partnership with Abode

Xailient has partnered with Abode, a leading smart home security company, to bring privacy-safe Face Recognition into Abode's new video doorbells. According to Abode Systems CEO Chris Carney, "Partnering with Xailient has allowed us to deliver advanced facial recognition while still protecting our customers' privacy. The Xailient team's expertise in AI and strong focus on consumer data privacy gives us the ability to focus on our products and the implementation of different technologies to better serve our customers."

By integrating Orchestrait, Abode can:

Provide more value to customers and further differentiate its product offerings.



Uphold customers' trust by protecting their data privacy in line with industry best practices.



Mitigate compliance risks across all jurisdictions.

Features and availability for the Orchestrait integration with the Abode Wireless Video Doorbells will be provided in 2023.

About Xailient

Xailient's software products empower innovators to bring AI computer vision products to market faster and with less investment.

With responsible Face Recognition, companies can now enhance personalization and at the same time ensure the privacy of their customers.

Learn more at https://xailient.com

About Abode Systems

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and part of the Nice group since 2018, Abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, Abode combines a no-contract home security platform and security cameras with comprehensive smart home functionality. Learn more about https://goabode.com

Nice group is an Italian multinational smart home and building automation and home security company headquartered in Oderzo, IT, with operations in 24 countries. The company operates as Nice North America in the US and includes Abode and HySecurity brands in its portfolio.

View original content:

SOURCE Xailient