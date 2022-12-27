Xinhua Silk Road: Fifth Arabic Arts Festival held in E China's Jingdezhen highlights cultural exchanges between China and Arab states

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Arabic Arts Festival opened on December 19 in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province saw in-depth cultural exchanges between China and Arab countries.

The Arabic Arts Festival is an important cultural activity under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Since 2006, it has been held every four years in China.

This year's event, co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, and the secretariat of the Arab League, include a series of activities such as a cultural industrial forum, performances, an exhibition featuring works by Arab and Chinese artists, and a ceramics creative design exhibition.

The 233 pieces of works standing out in the ceramics creative design (copyright) competition, by telling the history and culture of China and Arab states, show the achievements of China-Arab friendship.

Exhibitions held in Jingdezhen, also known as China's "porcelain capital", also contribute to China-Arab exchanges.

The exhibition of ancient Chinese porcelain for export held in Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum presents 500-odd exhibits to offer visitors a glimpse into ancient China's international porcelain trade and reveal stories of cultural exchanges along the routes of ancient Silk Road.

Likewise, Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum displays 94 sets of exhibits, many of which are related to Arab culture. For example, a batch of blue and white porcelain pieces with patterns written in Arabic and Persian are the best witness of the exchanges between the Arab civilization and the Chinese civilization.

Since 2009, more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries have come to China to seek inspiration. Some of them have turned what they experienced in China into artistic works, as shown by the 80 paintings, 20 sculptures and 20 ceramic works gathered in an art gallery of Jingdezhen Taoxichuan.

As China and Arab states strive to strengthen cooperation and promote strategic partnership, more fruits of China-Arab states cooperation are expected to be reaped in the years to come.

