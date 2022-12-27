TUSK Partners Closes a Remarkable Year of Change, Growth and Client Success

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSK Partners ("TUSK"), the premier dental M&A Advisor, has ended the 2022 year with a myriad of accomplishments, honors, and expansions. TUSK had the privilege of helping hundreds of dentists and entrepreneurs in 2022 in the process of preparing and selling their lives' work. Below is a recap of the year that was for TUSK Partners:

Expanding the Team & Footprint

"It serves as a testament to the grit and dedication of our team."

TUSK Partners expanded its team with the addition of five new team members in 2022 : Josh Swearingen, Taylor Adams, Mariana Alvarez Gonzalez, Alex Malone, and Yazen Abusad, all of which have had an immediate impact on the business. TUSK Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, now has team members in Colorado, Utah, Texas and Ohio.

In January, TUSK transitioned to a new office space, which was soon outgrown by the rapid growth of the team. This resulted an additional move in December, doubling the size of headquarters in Charlotte's uptown.

Notable Recognitions

TUSK Partners was honored by INC Magazine as the 950TH fastest growing company in the nation . TUSK additionally was ranked the 11th fastest revenue growing company in Charlotte in the Charlotte Business Journal's annual Fast 50 list. Kevin Cumbus, President of TUSK shared, "We are elated and honored to have been recognized by these notable organizations. It serves as a testament to the grit and dedication of our team, the incredible support system we are surrounded by, and the amazing clients who trust us with their life's work."

2022 by the Numbers

In 2022, TUSK Partners provided M&A advisory services for a multitude of dental practice owners across all specialties.

On average, TUSK clients experience a 40% increase in their unsolicited offer.

TUSK attended over 15 Dental conferences throughout the United States , while hosting multiple workshops focused on educating dentists on the sale of their business.

TUSK once again sold out their annual TUSK M&A Workshop at Dykema's Definitive Conference for DSOs and will be hosting the event for the third consecutive year in July.

TUSK was a featured author 3 times in Dental Economics Magazine as well as many other dental specific publications.

"2022 has been a remarkable year for Team TUSK. It's been incredible to watch the growth of the business and our team throughout 2022. I must credit our success to the way our team resembles our core values each and every day. I am looking forward to continuing this growth tear in 2023," voiced Ryan Mingus, Managing Director of M&A.

About TUSK Partners:

TUSK Partners ("TUSK") provides M&A Advisory services in the dental industry. TUSK has completed over $750M of transactions across all specialties. With an in-depth understanding of the marketplace and access to 100's of buyers nationwide, we help our clients confidently pursue M&A transactions that maximize their long-term value. With our significant collective experience of over 40+ years of dental practice transactions, we offer our clients solutions that help them achieve their strategic and financial objectives. For more information, visit https://tusk-partners.com/

