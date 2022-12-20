Tealium ranked #1 Global Leader in Customer Data Management by Research In Action

This marks Tealium's second annual top-ranking in the Vendor Selection Matrix™

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium, the largest independent and most trusted customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has earned the top global ranking for Customer Data Management by Research In Action .

Research In Action's Vendor Selection Matrix™ ranks the top 15 customer data management companies, with over 140 total companies across the world analyzed. Rankings were primarily determined through an in-depth global survey of more than 1,500 senior marketing and business leaders, complemented with expert analyst research.

"We're always proud to be included as a leading CDP in analyst reports, and we're especially proud of our Research In Action ranking, as it's based primarily on a large global survey of customer data management (CDM) leaders," said Matt Parisi, Director of Product Marketing at Tealium. "This validates our approach to CDM and our relentless focus on delivering real value for our customers, not just effective technology."

Top criteria analyzed included the company's market presence, growth rate, and customer traction, in which Tealium ranked the highest across the board. Each company was ranked based on product, company, and service quality; in addition to their approach on strategy and results-driven execution.

Tealium received the highest score overall for 'strategy', specifically for its 'vision' and 'go-to-market' capabilities, and received a 98% within the 'recommendation index'. Additionally, Tealium scored #1 in 'customer satisfaction' and 'price vs. value ratio' categories.

"Tealium is one of the few vendors that provide messaging and functionality to all three customer CDM communities: marketers, data analysts, and developers. It spans the CDM world from gathering the 'breadcrumbs of identity' right through to real-time activation of marketing campaigns," stated Peter O'Neill, Research Director at Research In Action, in the report.

Tealium was also recognized for its specialization in highly-regulated and privacy-rigorous industries. The company was the first to release a HIPAA-compliant CDP solution for both the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, Tealium recently launched its Trusted Customer View set of product solutions, delivering data quality and enrichment capabilities built on a real-time foundation to trusted better customer experiences, all while honoring privacy preferences in today's highly-regulated world.

O'Neill continued in the report, "The vendor has been solving customer data challenges in the most privacy-rigorous industries since 2013. Customers report that it works with them as a true partner with a very responsive services organization."

Research In Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking as well as practical advice to enterprise as well as vendor clients.

Download the full report here . To keep up with the latest company news, visit Tealium's Newsroom .

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.

For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

