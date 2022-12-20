RMC Sponsors the Center for Maritime Strategy at the Navy League of the United States

Early sponsorship supports research and analysis to improve national security through U.S. sea services

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RMC, the leader in Mission Assurance, Risk Management and Industrial Cybersecurity solutions, and the Center for Maritime Strategy, alongside its parent organization, the Navy League of the United States, today announced that RMC is a proud sponsor of the Center for Maritime Strategy. CMS is a non-profit, non-partisan think-tank dedicated to studying and informing policy on the role of maritime power in international security.

"We fully endorse the non-partisan efforts of CMS to strengthen our national security through the maritime services," said Vince Kuchar, CEO of RMC. "As a long-standing Mission Assurance and Industrial Cybersecurity services provider to the Department of Navy — and a proud employer of Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard veterans — we're excited to be an early sponsor of an organization that will have a tremendous impact on our country."

Funds will be used for essential CMS research and analysis, external outreach, publications and high-level convenings that engage key stakeholders across government, academia and industry to drive prudent national security policies.

"Renewed great power competition, increasing globalization and complex joint-force maritime platforms together create an urgent need for revitalized maritime power," said Admiral James G. Foggo, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Dean of CMS. "We are grateful to RMC for supporting the crucial work of our organization to advance the research, advocacy and education to improve national security policy."

About RMC

RMC provides a full lifecycle of Mission Assurance and Risk Management solutions, with deep expertise in Critical Infrastructure Protection and Industrial Cybersecurity, to protect our country's most important and vital assets. Operating worldwide, RMC provides federal government and commercial organizations the analysis, assessments, strategy and remediation required to protect personnel, facilities, networks and critical infrastructure. Founded in 2011, RMC's headquarters is in Arlington, Virginia. www.RMCGlobal.com

About the Center for Maritime Strategy

The Center for Maritime Strategy (CMS) is a non-profit, non-partisan research institution dedicated to studying maritime issues and their context within wider American national security policy. Through its research and analysis, external outreach, publications, and high-level events, CMS engages key stakeholders across government, academia, and industry.

