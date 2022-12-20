Apprentice Now Joins Amazon Web Services Training Partner Program to Deliver AWS Cloud Skills Training

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apprentice Now, the national train-to-hire apprenticeship and talent acquisition service, has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Training Partner Program, enabling the company to offer AWS training to upskill IT professionals and introduce new talent into tech careers. The AWS Training Partner Program is designed for organizations like Apprentice Now that meet or exceed rigorous criteria for offering and delivering high-quality technical training experiences. As an AWS Training Partner, Apprentice Now offers AWS training courses, which give learners the opportunity to train on best practices while receiving live feedback and answers to questions from an AWS authorized instructor. The deadline to apply to the upcoming training is December 30, 2022.

As cloud technologies continue to help organizations transform their businesses at a rapid pace, employees with the necessary cloud skills are in high demand. At the same time, research from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows that 85 percent of organizations report deficits in cloud expertise. As an AWS Training Partner, Apprentice Now aims to help address this technical talent shortage.

"Apprentice Now works to bridge the gap between those who need skilled workers, and those who want skilled work," said Chris Coleman, president of Apprentice Now. "We are proud to be a part of the AWS Training Partner Program. By doing so, we can expand the breadth of opportunities for our learners and employer partners, as we work with a company that is on the leading edge of cloud technology."

More IT professionals are investing in their professional development, with 91 percent completing some form of training, according to the Global Knowledge 2020 IT Skills and Salary Report. Apprentice Now's accelerated training programs can be completed in as little as 8 to 10 weeks, and impart job-ready skills, real-world experience, and one-on-one mentorship aligned to in-demand job opportunities.

AWS Training is developed and maintained by AWS experts, ensuring the content reflects current best practices. Most courses include hands-on labs, which allow learners to practice real-world scenarios in a sandbox environment. Training also prepares learners for AWS Certification exams, which validate technical skills and expertise with an industry-recognized credential. Apprentice Now offers AWS Certification vouchers bundled with AWS Training courses to make it easier for learners looking to validate their cloud skills.

