vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

"GIVE IT A SHOT" campaign transcends boundaries and spreads happiness

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo, as the Official Smartphone and the only Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ in the smartphone industry, played an integral role in connecting people across the world through its "GIVE IT A SHOT" global campaign at the quadrennial tournament.

For the past month, fans have enjoyed exciting football matches at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, with 32 teams competing to make it to the final on December 18, which Argentina won beating France to claim their third FIFA World Cup™.

During a difficult year when people have faced challenges across the world, vivo's partnership with FIFA helped to transcend boundaries and bring people together to share happiness and build connections. The campaigns were launched in waves to ensure football fans across the world shared unforgettable, passionate moments from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

Successful campaigns spark creativity worldwide

During the tournament, vivo, a global leading technology company, helped people spread happiness and instilled a sense of togetherness for football fans who wanted to capture the joy of the beautiful game and special moments with friends, family, and loved ones.

The first wave of #vivoGiveItAShot gave the 10 most creative participants the chance to win a vivo phone and a football. It involved fans posting photos or videos with vivo or football elements on Instagram accounts using #vivoGiveItAShot. The second wave started on November 14 and will end on December 31. During this period, participants are encouraged to share moments worth celebrating with special vivo filters and the #vivoGiveItAShot on TikTok to win exclusive vivo or FIFA merchandise. Click here to learn more about the #vivoGiveItAShot campaign. In addition, vivo collaborated with famous street footballer and influencer Jack Downer on the #vivoGiveItAShot and #vAreHereToShare campaigns for exciting offline TikTok street challenges and cross-border conversations. Watch Jack's street challenge TikTok video here.

Furthermore, vivo also has the Fan Photographer Program which invited special guests to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ live at stadiums for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy the match closer than ever before.

The power of togetherness creates an unforgettable festival

Bringing together the passion of football and music, vivo connected global football fans through the FIFA Fan FestivalTM. DJ Khaled Mamdouh and DJ Cosmicat—two well-known DJs from the Middle East—performed to thousands of football fans over four different days during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. The DJs, who were accompanied by flag dancers, played classic hits and sublime remixes to hype up the crowd, take the atmosphere to the next level, and bring fans together through the power of music and passion for football.

Besides, playing a key role in the successful hosting of the tournament, vivo provided industry-leading flagship smartphones to FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ staff to help their work with cutting-edge technologies during the event.

"As the Official Smartphone of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, we are proud of the important role we played in the success of this historic sporting event. Our cooperation with FIFA helps connect fans around the world," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at vivo. "Leveraging social media channels to break down barriers, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ campaigns were a huge hit with football fans of all races and genders. We believe strategic sports marketing could be an important channel for vivo to share its leading smartphone technology and innovations to a wider global audience."

As a brand that follows the mission of "joy of humanity", vivo believes that sports can build emotional connections between brands and users. vivo believes sponsorship of sports events and activities strengthens vivo's footprint across the globe in line with its "More Local, More Global" strategy.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

