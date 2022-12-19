The SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor TV, the World's First Outdoor Google TV™ device Launching 1st Half 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be amazed by the first TV to break indoor and outdoor boundaries. To learn more about the SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor Google TV please visit https://na.skyworth.net/ beginning Jan. 1, 2023, that will include product information including links for pre-orders.

The SKYWORTH Clarus outdoor TV features incredible color and brightness capabilities, not to mention its robust protective features that are designed to stand up to the outdoor environment so that "your outdoor cinema" can bring you the most spectacular entertainment experience.

SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor TV, the World’s First Outdoor Google TV™ device (PRNewswire)

Colors and brightness:

With a 1,400+ Mini LED backlight, the full array design can deliver a high-contrast picture with outstanding deep black levels, and with a brightness peak of 3,000 nits, its picture is visually clear under direct sunlight, outperforming the mainstream full and partial sunlight models on the market averaging 2,000 nits. Combined with a built-in intelligent ambient light sensor that auto-adjusts the brightness and color temperature to produce the ideal picture relative to the lighting condition, it truly "Shines under the Sun". All these market-leading specifications mean that the SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor TV can render high-contrast images with spectacular lifelike color highlights so that you can enjoy a breathtaking, immersive experience, especially when viewing Dolby Vision & HDR 10 encoded movies, sports, or gaming content.

Sound effects:

Designed with an 8-speaker audio system powered by 100 Watts of amplification, the SKYWORTH Clarus Outdoor TV utilizes the latest advanced audio processing technology so that the spectrum of sound it produces is clearly heard in an outdoor listening venue. Dolby Atmos surround sound technology with built-in Atmos speakers creates an immersive listening experience, truly a feast for your ears. You can even connect your mobile phone or Bluetooth devices using the latest bi-directional Bluetooth technology, transforming the TV into a complete sound system.

Other notable features:

The Clarus Outdoor TV has a variety of built-in protection and durability features that allow it to withstand the demands of being placed outside for long periods, such as its all-metal body. The TV has a high tolerance to extreme temperatures, it's waterproof, dust-proof, insect-proof, and impact-resistant, measured at the highest industry ratings. Completing the visual experience, the TV features a wide viewing angle, high color expression, and high-speed motion picture processing, among the many features found on the Clarus Outdoor TV.

Stay tuned for the revolutionary TV that will take you from indoors to outdoors.

Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.

