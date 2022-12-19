Hexagon strengthens its physical security and incident management capabilities with the acquisition of Qognify

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon AB, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies, today announced the acquisition of Qognify, a leading provider of physical security and enterprise incident management software solutions.

Serving more than 4,000 customers worldwide in banking, government, logistics, manufacturing, retail, transportation and more, Qognify's solutions link business and operational workflows with video data to minimise the impact of security, safety and operational incidents. End markets include everything from large utility networks and educational campuses to complex industrial facilities - the same customers that also benefit from Hexagon's computer-aided dispatch (CAD) solutions, which play a crucial role in mobilising the people ultimately responsible for incident resolution.

Qognify's video management software (VMS) leverages video analytics from camera feeds and cloud technology to provide a single video monitoring solution. The company's enterprise incident management (EIM) software integrates real-time information from video feeds and many other diverse systems into a single dashboard. By correlating and analysing disparate data, customers can derive meaningful insights that ensure incidents are managed effectively and efficiently to avoid business disruption.

"Hexagon has long been a leader in public safety solutions that deliver situational awareness and insights to emergency services and others - improving operations, minimising risk and saving lives," says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. "Qognify's solutions are a natural expansion of our public safety portfolio, adding comprehensive and tightly integrated video capabilities that can provide dispatchers, responders and investigators with new levels of intelligence to serve and protect their communities."

"Qognify also extends our real-time monitoring and security reach into new markets and opens up cross-sell opportunities for our award-winning Leica BLK Series of reality capture sensors," continued Rollén. "Additionally, integrating video monitoring capabilities into our enterprise asset management solution will help customers further optimise the performance and reliability of their assets."

Headquartered in Pearl River, New York, USA, Qognify will operate as part of Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Qognify's 2023 revenues are expected to be more than 50 MEUR.

