ESG Awarded Contract from $6 Billon Fortune 500 Software Company

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), announced today it has signed an agreement to deliver its Customer Success service offerings, focused on end user education, for a new client in the Data Management space.

This hybrid-cloud data service provider selected ESG to help raise their customer's experience through a disciplined and focused practice of elevating the consumption of technical training offerings. This increase in sales will be achieved by leveraging the company's training catalog and certification paths in conjunction with internal selling teams in the marketplace.

"With the continued collaboration of Customer Success teams and Customer Education teams working toward the common goal of customer satisfaction, we are very pleased to have been selected to accelerate this alignment for this Fortune 500 US-based software company. The program we are deploying will improve customer experience while increasing sales results for training offerings," said ESG CEO Michael Harnum.

"ESG is the market leader in providing integrated Customer Success and Customer Education services with 22 years of experience in this market. During that time the one common theme is this: trained and educated end users are more confident, independent, and creative in how they use technology. They stay longer, buy more, and are twice as engaged as end users without training."

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling technology companies to build, operationalize, and transform their Customer Success organization. ESG's services enable clients to accomplish their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. ESG combines consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase clients' Customer Success capabilities. Learn more at esgsuccess.com.

