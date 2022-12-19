AUNA APPOINTS HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE, VICTOR SERRA, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Luis Felipe Pinillos will assume the role of Vice Chairman of the Auna Board of Directors

LIMA, Peru, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auna S.A.A. ("Auna" or "the Company"), one of the largest and most respected players in the Latin American healthcare industry with presence in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, announced today a leadership step that positions the Company to consolidate the considerable growth achieved in the current year and continue delivering on the Company's mission. The Board of Directors has named Mr. Victor Serra, a global and healthcare executive, as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer effective January 2, 2023. Mr. Luis Felipe Pinillos, founding member of Auna and current CEO, oversaw over 20 years of successful growth and will serve as an advisor to Mr. Serra during the transition period. Mr. Pinillos, who is also a member of Auna's Board of Directors, will be appointed Vice Chairman, where he will continue to contribute to the strategic direction of Auna.

"The Board would like to thank Luis Felipe for not only his considerable contributions to the development of Auna but also for his vision, passion, and dedication to transforming healthcare in Latin America. He led the expansion of the operation into new markets and new lines of service and successfully oversaw the transformational transactions that have positioned the Company as one of the largest healthcare groups in Latin America with strong prospects for the future," said Mr. Jesus Zamora, Chairman of the Board. "We welcome Victor who brings a proven track record of leadership and innovation at scale in the healthcare industry and shares our mission to transform healthcare in Latin America, facilitating increased access, improved medical outcomes and patient experiences. The entire Board is confident that Victor is the right person to serve as Auna's next CEO, leading the consolidation of operations in the region and continuing to build upon our strong momentum."

"I am honored and excited to join such a strong, respected organization that is transforming healthcare in Latin America. With a growing patient base, recent regional expansion, and an industry-leading executive team already in place, I'm looking forward to building on the successful trajectory set by Luis Felipe and the leadership team," said Mr. Victor Serra. "I am passionate about patient journeys and striving to achieve the best quality of care within clinical centers of excellence. My motivation is to advance Auna´s mission at its hospital and membership ecosystem and to maximize the transformational power of its regional footprint," added Mr. Serra.

Mr. Serra is a proven and seasoned business leader who has operated at scale and within large global operations in various industries including a five-year tenure in healthcare. Most recently he was the CEO of Americas Medical Services, a business unit of the UnitedHealth Group in Brazil, where he led the development of specialties and excellence centers within a network of 23 hospitals operated by a workforce of over 35,000. Previously, Mr. Serra held various leadership roles in public and private multinational companies and private equity funds such as Wal-Mart, Carlyle and Sara Lee, where he was a recipient of the Record Performance Award by Sara Lee Corp´s Chairman. He has also developed practices at distinguished family offices. He has held leadership roles globally, in countries including Mexico, the USA, Brazil and Italy.

Victor holds an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management, an Executive General Management degree from Harvard Business School and has been a faculty member at the Wharton School of Business where he taught in Wharton´s Private Equity Executive Program.

Founded in 1989, Auna is one of the largest and most respected companies in Latin America's healthcare industry. The Company operates 16 hospitals and 10 healthcare centers at all levels of complexity in Mexico, Peru and Colombia, and is the leading provider of oncology healthcare plans with a fully integrated model in Peru. Since 2018, Auna has expanded rapidly, not only through growth in its oncology segment and execution of organic developments, but also through the acquisition of important healthcare players in the high growth markets of Colombia and Mexico. Auna is backed by Enfoca, its controlling shareholder, and one of the leading investment firms in Latin America.

