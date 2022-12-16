Top 10 New Things to Know About Minneapolis in 2023

What's Coming in the New Year in the City by Nature

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding on a wave of excitement from the 2022 win for James Beard Best New Restaurant, Owamni's owners will open a new Indigenous market in Minneapolis that leads a year of great new food and drink spots, artsy anniversaries and a swanky new airport lounge. Here are our top 10 new things to know about Minneapolis in 2023:

More exciting news

Who can stop at only 10 when there's so much coming in the new year? Here are a few more things to know about what's new and noteworthy in 2023 in Minneapolis:

September 2023 . Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård, the newly announced 11th music director of the Grammy Award-winning Minnesota Orchestra , will serve for the 2022-23 season as the ensemble's music director designate before beginning his music director role in

Vincent Francoual , just opened inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District hotel Dec. 14 . Chloe by Vincent , by Chef, just opened inside the Canopy by Hilton Minneapolis Mill District hotel

Mississippi at the end of the Stone Arch Bridge. Minneapolis Parks and Recreation celebrates the reopening of Father Hennepin Bluff Park , which was renovated with a new performance stage, restrooms and other spaces on the east bank of theat the end of the Stone Arch Bridge.

$30 million scoreboard and video screen update, at Target Field in the spring, along with their recently announced new logo and branding. The Minnesota Twins will debut their new ballpark changes, including ascoreboard and video screen update, at Target Field in the spring, along with their recently announced new logo and branding.

th anniversary season of performances from the world's great recital soloists and ensembles. One of the first arts organizations in the country, The Schubert Club celebrates its 140anniversary season of performances from the world's great recital soloists and ensembles.

The Medtronic TC 10 Mile race, part of the Twin Cities Marathon in October, celebrates 25 years.

The Crystal Ball, Minneapolis' longest running New Year's Eve party, celebrates 20 years. longest running New Year's Eve party, celebrates 20 years.

Keep up in the coming year and plan your trip with Meet Minneapolis.



Learn more about how Minneapolis' Cultural Districts were identified by the City of Minneapolis to highlight the rich sense of cultural and/or linguistic identity rooted in communities significantly populated by people of color, Indigenous people and/or immigrants. An annual calendar of events provide seasonal opportunities to explore these areas further.

