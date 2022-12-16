InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Arm Accessory for Drivers (DAL-280)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to protect a driver's left arm against bright sunlight," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the REFLECTA SLEEVE. My design would spare the driver painful burns and discomfort, especially on longer trips."

The patent-pending invention protects the arm against bright sunlight while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents irritation and painful burns. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drivers and passengers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

