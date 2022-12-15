TD Bank Names Sheryl McQuade to Lead New England Metro

New area allows TD to better serve New England states as one team

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, announced today that it has named Sheryl L. McQuade as the Regional President of its New England Metro.

In this role, McQuade will lead TD Bank's New England consumer and small business, commercial, and middle-market banking and lending services throughout a network of approximately 310 stores and nearly 2,900 employees in the greater New England region.

She joined TD in 2019 as Regional President of the Northern New England Metro.

"Sheryl's leadership, passion and strong focus on customers and colleagues has helped TD gain market share and attract talent in her three years at the bank, including during the significant challenges of the pandemic," said Chris Giamo, Head of Commercial Banking. "TD is committed to New England and our operations in the region, and Sheryl will lead our market teams to further success."

TD Bank is deeply rooted in New England with more than 100 years of history. TD was the No. 1 retail bank by deposits in Maine and New Hampshire and No. 2 in Vermont as of June 30, 2022, according to the FDIC. The bank gave more than $6 million in community grants and sponsorships in New England in 2022 and is a key sponsor of the TD Garden in Boston and the TD Beach to Beacon 10k Road Race in Maine, among other regional involvement.

"New England is vital to TD's success and Sheryl's leadership will continue to inspire our teams to operate with a relentless focus on our customers," said Ernie Diaz, Head of U.S. Consumer Distribution, U.S. Wealth and TD Auto Finance. "This move will allow our teams to draw on deeper expertise and experience to deliver even better banking in the region."

McQuade has more than 30 years' experience serving many banking roles in Connecticut and Massachusetts. Her previous experience includes commercial and middle-market banking, consumer banking, credit risk management and retail branch development within New England at Bank of America, Fleet Bank and Berkshire Bank.

Outside of work, McQuade serves on the board of directors of the Granite YMCA and the New Hampshire Business and Industry Association. She holds a bachelor's degree in finance from Lehigh University and an MBA from Western New England University in Massachusetts. McQuade also was part of TD's winning team for the 2021 American Banker Most Powerful Women in Banking Team Award.

