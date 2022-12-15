Ship4wd Honored for Innovation by Global Brands Magazine

Leading Freight Forwarding Company Named as Best New International Logistics Solution Provider for Thailand and Most Innovative Logistics Brand for Israel at the 2022 Global Brand Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ship4wd, a leading global digital freight forwarding solution platform, today announced the company has been named the winner of two separate logistics and supply chain categories at the 2022 Global Brand Awards: Best New International Logistics Solution Provider – Thailand, and Most Innovative Logistics Brand – Israel. Founded in October 2021 with an emphasis of serving U.S. and Canadian small and mid-sized business enterprises importing and exporting between Asia and North America, these recognitions mark the significant impact Ship4wd has made within the industry during its first year of operation.

Ship4wd (PRNewswire)

As economic fluctuations, high-inflation, and supply chain challenges disrupt both domestic and global commerce, Ship4wd entered the marketplace as an advocate for emerging enterprises with high-growth aspirations. Through its state-of-the-art, digital-first solution, the company ensures its customers—no matter their size—receive prioritized positioning and a timely, cost-accurate, and properly documented journey for all general cargo.

"International transport's pivotal role in our global economy has reached an even higher level of importance as brands emerge from the ravages of the pandemic," said Carmit Glik, Founding Member and CEO of Ship4wd. "We are thrilled that the team behind Global Brand Magazine has recognized our strong progress out of the gate in empowering small- and medium-sized business owners to take control of their shipping and logistical needs in a simple, transparent, and cost-controlled manner."

With the aim of honoring excellence in performance across various sectors of business, the awards were established by Global Brands Magazine, the UK-based publication providing up-to-date news on leading brands across the globe.

Representatives from Ship4wd will be accepting the awards in person at the Global Brand Awards ceremony in Dubai on December 10.

About Ship4wd

Ship4wd is a best-in-class digital-first freight solution that gives small businesses the personal freedom, ease and control to better manage their imports and exports. With full end-to-end visibility and built-in flexibility, Ship4wd is helping businesses to progress and thrive.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ship4wd