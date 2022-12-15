InventHelp Inventor Develops Plate Assembly for Attics (ASP-158)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved plate assembly to prevent animals from entering an attic space or dwelling," said an inventor, from Austin, Texas, "so I invented the RODENT PATCH. My design would stop potential harm that may be created by animals looking for food or a place to create a nesting area."

The invention provides an improved accessory for keeping pesky animals out of attic spaces. In doing so, it can be used to cover any hole in soffit and fascia sealing around supply and return lines under sinks and around A/C lines and material for flashing. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it offers a clean and finished look. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

