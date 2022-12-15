BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CONFERENCE CALL

- Revenue increased 4% to $19.3 million for the second quarter resulting in quarterly earnings of three cents per share -

OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler National Corporation (OTCQB: BUKS), a leader in the growing global market for aircraft modification, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and a recognized provider of gaming management services, announces its financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2023 ended October 31, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call Friday, December 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM Central Standard Time.

What: Butler National Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Friday, December 16, 2022 - 10:00 AM Central Standard Time

How: Live via phone by dialing 800-550-7966. Code: 565 658. Conference call participants should call in at least 5 minutes prior to the start time.

Clark Stewart, President & CEO, Butler National Corporation, will be leading the call and discussing results of the second quarter, the status of new and existing orders, gaming activities and an outlook on the balance of fiscal 2023.

Historical selected financial data related to all operations:



































Quarter Ended October 31



Six Months Ended October 31





(In thousands)



(In thousands)





2022



2021



2022



2021

Revenue

$ 19,326



$ 18,649



$ 34,629



$ 36,393

Operating Income (Loss)

$ 4,002



$ 4,743



$ 5,627



$ 8,765

Net Income (Loss)

$ 2,683



$ 3,150



$ 3,114



$ 6,056

Total Assets

$ 105,381



$ 96,976



$ 105,381



$ 96,976

Long-term obligations

$ 44,398



$ 47,503



$ 44,398



$ 47,503

Stockholders' Equity

$ 44,576



$ 35,591



$ 44,576



$ 35,591

Weighted Average Shares - Diluted



76,781





75,364





76,619





75,365

Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$ 0.03



$ 0.04



$ 0.04



$ 0.08

New Product Research and Development Cost

$ 1,001



$ 870



$ 1,632



$ 1,196



Management Comments

"The quarter-ended October 31, 2022, was a strong quarter following a challenging start to fiscal 2023. Both the Professional Services and Aerospace Products segments experienced increases in revenue. Revenue increased 4% to $19.3 million in the three months ended October 31, 2022, as compared to $18.6 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021. The increase in revenue reflects an increase of 2% in Aerospace Products revenue and an increase of 6% in Professional Services revenue. Our engineering team resolved the supply chain shortages in Aerospace Products that shifted deliveries from first quarter into early second quarter. Our team is working to meet the ongoing supply chain challenges with solutions that will reduce the issues and provide a solid foundation to deliver future orders. Our Aerospace Products segment continues to focus on growth in international markets, solutions for regulatory mandates and the development of new Federal Aviation Administration supplemental type certificates ("STCs"). Sports wagering became legal in the State of Kansas on September 1, 2022, and resulted in a new revenue source of $825,000 for the Professional Services segment. In addition to the online platform, we have opened a temporary physical sportsbook and expect the permanent physical sportsbook at Boot Hill Casino to open in March of 2023.

Second quarter fiscal 2023 net income was $2.7 million compared to a net income of $3.2 million in the second quarter fiscal 2022. Second quarter fiscal 2023 operating margin was 21% compared to 25% in second quarter fiscal 2022. We continue to work to improve efficiencies in our implementation, operational processes, and controlling general and administrative expenses.

During the three months ending October 31, 2022, we invested approximately $1.0 million in projects focused on the development and acquisition of new products. We feel this expenditure for design and development engineering, testing, and certification of new products is required to grow Aerospace Products and help stabilize our long-term revenue and enhance our profits.

We are excited about the remainder of fiscal 2023. Our cash position increased $2.0 million during the first six months of fiscal 2023 and backlog remains strong at $28.2 million. Working with our contracted entities, we have brought online sports wagering to Kansans on behalf of the Kansas Lottery. We plan on opening our permanent retail sportsbook at Boot Hill Casino & Resort in March of 2023. Management and all employees are focused on the development of new products, execution of our numerous business development opportunities as well as increasing revenue while managing costs. We are focused on serving the needs of our customers and enhancing shareholder value," commented Clark D. Stewart, President of the Company.

Business Segment Highlights

Professional Services:

Revenue increased 6% for the three months ended October 31, 2022 to $9.7 million compared to $9.2 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Costs increased 9% in the three months ended October 31, 2022 to $3.8 million compared to $3.5 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Costs were 39% of segment total revenues in the three months ended October 31, 2022, as compared to 37% of segment total revenues in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Expenses increased 10% in the three months ended October 31, 2022 to $3.7 million compared to $3.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Expenses were 38% of segment total revenues in the three months ended October 31, 2022, as compared to 37% of segment total revenues in the three months ended October 31, 2021. There was an operating income of $2.3 million in the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared to an operating income of $2.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Aerospace Products:

Revenue increased 2% to $9.6 million in the three months ended October 31, 2022, compared to $9.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Costs increased by 11% in the three months ended October 31, 2022 to $6.6 million compared to $5.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021. Costs were 69% of segment total revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2022, as compared to 63% of segment total revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Expenses increased 12% in the three months ended October 31, 2022 to $1.3 million compared to $1.1 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021. Expenses were 13% of segment total revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2022, as compared to 12% of segment total revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2021. There was an operating income from Aerospace Products of $1.7 in the three months ended October 31, 2022 compared to an operating income of $2.4 million in the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Costs related to Professional Services and Aerospace Products include the cost of engineering, labor, materials, equipment utilization, control systems, security and occupancy. Expenses related to Professional Services and Aerospace Products include marketing and advertising, employee benefits, depreciation and amortization, and general, administrative and other expenses.

Backlog:

As of October 31, 2022, our backlog totaled approximately $28.2 million. The backlog includes firm, pending, and contract orders, which may not be completed within the next fiscal year. This is standard for the industry in which modifications services and related contracts may take several months or years to complete. Such actions force backlog as additional customers request modifications but must wait for other projects to be completed. There can be no assurance that all orders will be completed or that some may ever commence.

Our Business:

Butler National Corporation operates in the Aerospace and Services business segments. The Aerospace Products segment includes the manufacture, sale and service of electronic equipment, and systems and technologies to enhance and support products related to aircraft. Additionally, we also operate two Federal Aviation Administration (the "FAA") Repair Stations. Butler National companies, Avcon Industries, Inc., Butler National Tempe, and Butler Avionics, in Aerospace Products concentrate on Learjet, Beechcraft King Air, Cessna turbine engine, Cessna multi-engine piston and Dassault Falcon 20 aircraft. Specifically, the design, distribution and support for products for older aircraft, or "Classic" aircraft are areas of focus for companies in Aerospace Products. Services include temporary employee services, gaming services and administrative management services.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements made in this report, other reports and proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, communications to stockholders, press releases, and oral statements made by representatives of the Company that are not historical in nature, or that state the Company or management intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "could," "should," "will," "intended," "continue," "believe," "may," "expect," "hope," "anticipate," "goal," "forecast," "plan," "guidance" or "estimate" or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. It is important to note that any such performance and actual results, financial condition or business, could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, incorporated herein by reference. Risk Factors and elsewhere herein or in other reports filed with the SEC. Other unforeseen factors not identified herein could also have such an effect. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial condition or business over time.

