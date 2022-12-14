Vueron Technology to launch eco-friendly autonomously driven cold-chain delivery

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiDAR autonomous driving startup Vueron Technology ("Vueron") has announced that it will launch an eco-friendly autonomous truck delivery business, exclusively partnering with the no.1 cold-chain logistics platform in Korea.

Vueron’s self-driving delivery truck (PRNewswire)

Established in 2019, Vueron Technology specializes in the development of LiDAR solutions and autonomous driving technology. Vueron provides 'VueOne' (Automotive LiDAR solution) and 'VueTwo' (Smart infrastructure LiDAR solution) based on self-developed perception algorithms. The excellence of its cutting-edge technology was highlighted when the company succeeded this year in obtaining an autonomous vehicle permit in California and Nevada for use of only one LiDAR sensor, a technological accomplishment unmatched to date.

By using their newest LiDAR solution that can perform safe and efficient autonomous driving, Vueron aims to provide sustainable logistics solutions with the eco-friendly self-driving delivery service within the cold-chain market, partnering with Teamfresh, which accounts for more than 90% of the whole fresh product delivery business in South Korea. Through its innovative LiDAR-based solution, Vueron believes it can tackle the dual problems of high transportation costs and labor shortage, which have always represented a big hurdle in the logistics market.

To establish itself as the tech-based problem solver in logistics, Vueron stated they will continue striving to pursue collaborative businesses in different industries such as cosmetics, liquor, and local fresh foods. By providing customized forms of autonomous driving solutions which are adjusted to each client's needs, Vueron hopes to solve the most challenging issues facing various clients around the globe.

At CES 2023, Vueron is planning to reveal its eco-friendly self-driving delivery truck—a safe autonomous driving system based on Vueron's advanced technology. Employing the company's self-driving permits issued by the California and Nevada DMVs, they will also be presenting an autonomous driving live demo around Las Vegas during CES 2023.

About Vueron Technology

On a mission to make people safer by providing the best LiDAR solutions, Vueron was founded in 2019 by professionals from the autonomous driving industry. Vueron has delivered cutting-edge LiDAR perception solutions for ADAS, autonomous vehicles, and ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems), and industrial safety & security systems. Based on its advanced autonomous driving technology and intensive experience with automotive OEMs, Tier-1s, and other industry players, Vueron has extended its business to cold-chain delivery services to solve challenges in logistics.

For more information, please visit:

Contact Information: sales@vueron.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vueron Technology Co., Ltd