New Research Reveals Boomer Digital Buying Trends

Rain the Growth Agency Releases Report on Senior Online Shopping Behaviors

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain the Growth Agency, the leading independent, performance-minded, fully integrated DTC advertising agency, has published new research that uncovers online shopping behaviors and buying trends from the affluent baby boomer demographic. Market factors in recent years have driven boomers to shop more online and try new brands and products, which is expected to be sustained into the future for nearly half of boomers.

Boomers Digital Shopping Trends report cover (PRNewswire)

The research uncovers which social media platforms, apps, and other online tools are impacting buying decisions and highlights opportunities for brands looking to diversify their targeting to include this burgeoning audience that represents more than $2.6 trillion in buying power.

Key findings include:

Younger, tech-savvy boomers (ages 55-64) are more open to advertising

Search is the shopping gateway for seniors – reinforcing the importance of investments in paid search

26% of seniors say that social media has inspired purchases from never before considered brands and products

"We've helped countless client partners grow their business by targeting seniors and we continue to dive deep into the evolving dynamics of this demographic group," said Dan Gallagher, Executive Vice President, Brand Strategy + Research, Rain the Growth Agency. "Like other generational cohorts, marketers should understand that there are many subgroups within baby boomers and understanding their intricacies can drive highly effective creative, media and marketing strategy."

Rain the Growth Agency, in previous research, identified three discrete segments within the boomer population: Nostalgic Conservatives, Seniors Living Simply and Progressive, Knowledgeable Nesters, which is expanded in this report to include comparisons based on their digital behaviors.

Research in the report is sourced from proprietary Rain the Growth Agency MindReader™ studies, YouGov, Claritas, Stylus, Pew Research Center and AARP. To download the full research report, click here.

For more information about marketing to boomers, visit https://55plus.rainforgrowth.com/.

About Rain the Growth Agency

Rain the Growth Agency is an independent, women-led, performance-minded, fully integrated advertising agency. We link strategy, creative and production with audience targeting, dynamic cross-channel media investment and advanced analytics to achieve sales and branding goals simultaneously, without compromise. Our holistic Transactional Brand Building approach produces transformational growth for clients ranging from DTC fast companies and category disruptors to established brands with traditional models. For more than 20 years, we have been scaling businesses such as Peloton, Chewy, Wayfair, Headspace, Humana, USAA, 23andMe, SimpliSafe and 1-800 Contacts. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon and co-founded in 1998 by Michelle Cardinal, our agency has grown to 250 employees nationwide.

Media Contact Information:

Beatrice Livioco

Director of Marketing

Beatrice.livioco@rainforgrowth.com

Rain the Growth Agency is a independent, full-service advertising agency cultivating transformational growth for DTC brands. (PRNewsfoto/Rain the Growth Agency) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rain the Growth Agency