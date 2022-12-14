Gulfsands Moves Financial System into the Cloud with Infor and Progressive TSL

Leading energy company is the first Infor SunSystems multi-tenant cloud customer, benefitting from enhanced security, reduced risk and lower IT footprint from which to scale operations

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that independent energy company Gulfsands has selected Infor SunSystems Cloud as its financial platform via Infor Gold Channel Partner Progressive TSL. Gulfsands, as the first customer of the multi-tenant cloud financial application, expects to benefit from increased security, reduced risk, and a smaller physical and environmental IT footprint, enabling greater resource availability and focus on its core business goals.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor) (PRNewswire)

Learn more about Infor SunSystems Cloud: https://www.infor.com/resources/why-move-infor-sunsystems-to-the-cloud

As part of a programme to modernise and digitalise its core systems, Gulfsands selected Infor SunSystems Cloud having been a long-standing SunSystems on-premises user. As an independent, public energy company with a growth strategy, having a robust platform from which to support its potential, scale and business expansion is crucial, as is the ability to handle the varying currency, taxation and legislative demands of a wider geographic reach.

The leading energy company, which is London based but recently opened an office in Abu Dhabi to help with its focus on the Middle East and North Africa region, opted for a cloud deployment to take advantage of having no physical servers, with reduced risk, cost and improved security as a result, as well as the updated functionality and capabilities in the latest version of SunSystems. The cloud also delivers a much easier way of supporting an increasingly dispersed workforce, whether it involves finance professionals working from home or in geographically-spread projects and teams.

"Having been a long-standing user of Infor SunSystems and having moved our other core systems to the cloud, we are incredibly excited to be the first SunSystems multi-tenant cloud customer," commented Andrew Morris, Gulfsands finance director. "This provides important continuity in terms of both our joint venture and standalone financial reporting. The security, risk and cost benefits are also hugely valuable at a time when we are getting ready to scale up our business, and this will allow us to focus fully on our core business goals rather than dealing with an aging IT infrastructure that is out of kilter with the modern world."

"Progressive TSL has supported us since 2013, providing in-depth experience and expertise from across the energy sector, in particular in oil & gas. Their approach is patient, pragmatic and consultative, and they've genuinely been a trusted partner in our quest to modernise and future-proof our business through deployment of the very best digital capabilities," Morris added.

"We're delighted to welcome Gulfsands as our first Infor SunSystems customer to embrace the benefits of a full cloud deployment," commented Joe Vargas, VP & general manager of Infor SunSystems. "So much more than a modern accounting system, SunSystems multi-tenant cloud delivers improved collaboration, security and a lower total cost of ownership that puts this energy leader in the best position from which to pursue its expansion and scale the business."

"Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Infor SunSystems Cloud provides added confidence from both a risk and security perspective, delivering resilient, world-class advanced cloud infrastructure in combination with modern, international financial capabilities," commented Chris Walcot, CEO of Progressive TSL. "We're delighted to be working closely with Infor to deliver these capabilities to our customers, and look forward to seeing Gulfsands embrace these to fulfil its potential in the coming years."

About Gulfsands

Gulfsands Petroleum plc is an independent, public energy company, incorporated in the United Kingdom and focused on growth in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its core asset is its interest in Block 26, a world-class resource in North East Syria, which is currently under Force Majeure as a result of UK sanctions. Visit https://www.gulfsands.com

About Progressive TSL

Progressive is a business consultancy specialising in implementation and support of finance, supply chain and asset management solutions for asset-intensive industries (including energy, mining & extraction, and engineering services) across the globe. It has held Infor Gold Channel Partner accredited status since 2014. Visit https://progressive-tsl.com/

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contacts

Richard Moore

Infor PR Manager, EMEA

+44 7976111243

Richard.Moore@infor.com

Alison Richards,

Progressive TSL, Marketing & PR

+44 (0) 20 3696 8290

marketing@progressive-tsl.com

Andrew Morris - Gulfsands, Finance Director

Martin Arch – Gulfsands, Group Financial Controller

+44 (0) 20 3929 9476

andrew.morris@gulfsands.com

martin.arch@gulfsands.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Infor