Global Moving Industry Innovator Shyft Expands Leadership Team, Names Ken Myers CTO

MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shyft, the fintech-powered marketplace reinventing the global moving industry, today announced that Ken Myers has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective December 19. Myers is an industry veteran specializing in the design and development of technology platforms and solutions that improve the customer experience.

Shyft has facilitated more than 300,000 moves with 800+ moving companies and 220+ corporations.

Myers joins Shyft most recently from Bigtincan, where he led the company's customer support engineering and system integration teams. He brings 25 years of technology, operations, and management experience as an innovator and developer to Shyft.

"I am thrilled to have Ken join Shyft during such an exciting time for our company. Ken has a track record of innovation and has proven he can improve the customer experience across an array of platforms," said Shyft Chief Executive Officer Randal Meske. "He's transformed existing architectures while also developing and launching new systems and technologies to more effectively reach consumers across the globe. Ken will be a tremendous asset to the team."

With 31 million people in the United States moving each year, the moving industry generates an estimated $86 billion annually. From connecting customers to the world's best moving companies and providing pricing transparency, to integrating financial solutions for both those moving and suppliers, Shyft is providing digital infrastructure and supply chain solutions to the entire moving industry. The company has facilitated more than 300,000 moves with 800+ moving companies and 220+ corporations and recently closed $16M in Series B funding.

"A customer's online experience is critical to the success and growth of every business in every industry," said Myer. "Shyft is an impressive platform that is innovating and modernizing how individuals and companies move and relocate. I want the Shyft experience for customers to be as intuitive, seamless, and accessible as possible. I'm joining an incredible team, and I look forward to hitting the ground running."

Shyft is reinventing the global moving industry by replacing analog tools and thinking with an innovative and seamless end-to-end moving experience. We believe mobility is a human right and that technology can and should be used to transform the way the world moves by making all of life's most important changes a stress-free experience. To learn more about Shyft or to book your move, please visit www.shyftmoving.com

