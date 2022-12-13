Civil Rights Leader John Lewis, Art of the Skateboard and Florida Everglades Are Featured

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service announced seven new stamp subjects for 2023.

U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2023. Civil Rights Leader John Lewis, Art of the Skateboard and Florida Everglades Are Featured. (PRNewswire)

This group, along with the stamps announced in October, is a partial list, with more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.

To see images of all the new stamps highlighted here, please visit the USPS Newsroom.

John Lewis

This stamp celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (1940-2020) of Georgia. Devoted to equality and justice for all Americans, Lewis spent more than 30 years in Congress steadfastly defending and building on key civil rights gains that he had helped achieve in the 1960s. Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call "good trouble." The stamp features a photograph of Lewis taken by Marco Grob on assignment for the Aug. 26, 2013, issue of Time magazine. The selvage showcases a photograph of Lewis taken by Steve Schapiro in 1963 outside a workshop about nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, MS. Derry Noyes served as art director for this project.

Art of the Skateboard

The bold artwork on a skateboard deck is often as eye-catching and individualistic as a skater's most breathtaking moves. These four stamps celebrate the Art of the Skateboard with vibrant designs that capture skateboarding's excitement. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp issuance using photographs of skateboards created by artist Crystal Worl, an Alaskan whose blue and indigo salmon formline design expresses her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage; self-taught artist William James Taylor Jr. of Virginia, who created an energetic red and orange graphic abstraction; Di'Orr Greenwood of Arizona who represents her Navajo culture with a turquoise-inlaid skateboard that features eagle feathers and colors of the rising or setting sun and Colombian-born, Washington, DC-raised muralist MazPaz (Federico Frum), who painted a stylized jaguar.

Florida Everglades (Priority Mail)

Spanning some 2 million acres in southern Florida, from Lake Okeechobee to Florida Bay, the Everglades is one of the largest wetlands in the world and the most significant breeding ground for tropical wading birds in North America. This new Priority Mail stamp celebrates the Florida Everglades with stamp art that shows a sawgrass marsh as seen at sunset from the edge of a cypress dome. Designed by art director Greg Breeding, the stamp showcases a digital illustration by Dan Cosgrove. The Florida Everglades Priority Mail stamp will be issued in Homestead, FL, on Jan. 22 without a ceremony.

Tomie dePaola

This stamp honors prolific children's book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola (1934-2020), whose extraordinarily varied body of work encompasses folktales and legends, informational books, religious and holiday stories, and touching autobiographical tales. The stamp art features a detail from the cover of "Strega Nona" (1975), the Caldecott Honor winning first book in the series. Set in southern Italy, the gently humorous story focuses on Strega Nona, "Grandma Witch," who uses magic to help with matters of the heart and to cure her neighbors' ills. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp with Tomie dePaola's original art.

Northern Cardinal (Stamped Envelope)

The Northern Cardinal stamped envelope showcases one of the most beloved and popular songbirds native to North America. The art features a male cardinal, immediately recognizable by its crimson-colored feathers and black facial markings. Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamped envelope with Kandis Vermeer Phillips's highly realistic illustration.

Bridges (Presorted First-Class Mail)

Four new Presorted First-Class Mail stamps will be available for purchase by bulk mail users in coils of 3,000 and 10,000. The stamps feature existing photographs of four different bridges that range from modern to historic, pedestrian to car-carrying, but all are important landmarks in their communities. They are the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown, CT; the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in Omaha, NE; the Skydance Bridge in Oklahoma City; and the Iowa-Illinois Memorial Bridge in Bettendorf, IA, and Moline, IL. Art director Ethel Kessler designed the stamps with existing photographs.

Life Magnified

These stamps reveal life on Earth like many have never seen it. Twenty stamps feature 20 different images taken with microscopes and highly specialized photographic techniques that capture details of life undetectable by the human eye. The images show the phenomena of life in exquisitely fine detail. While stunning on their own as works of art, these images also hold scientific significance. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamps using existing photographs.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to more than 163 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

(C) 202-258-6586

jim.mckean@usps.gov

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service