Storm Software Development : PREMIUM BETTING PLATFORM WITH GLI-33 CERTIFICATE

Who are we?

Fast rising European Croatia company STORM d.o.o. is here to announce a global participation as omnichannel for betting software platform solution.

Mate Šitum, CEO and Founder said: "My team is ready to steer in a new direction making our way towards the United States, Canada and other North American markets. As of gaining GLI-33 Certificate and fully end-to-end solution, we became concurrent for entering this global market."

Technical standard has been produced by Gaming Laboratories Int. (GLI) for the purpose of providing independent technical analysis and/or certifications to wagering industry stakeholders indicating the state of compliance for wagering operations and systems with the requirements set forth herein.

What do we offer?

Modular built platform

Easy scale up for growth

Omnichannel serve your customer on mobile, desktop and land-based

Feature rich, comprehensive bonus engine, live cash-out

Multifeed options, drill down your odds and beat out

Fully Managed Services, Technical support, Odds, Risk management

Multi wallet integration for easy and secure cross-selling Casino, Bingo, Poker

Native App. IOS and Android (on demand)

Real-time Reporting take a fast decision on limits, bets and risk

We are covering more than 50 Sports and over 35.000 live events per month

Over 2000 markets Push data in real time through SSE (Server Sent Events) technology

Our company stands for a highly skilled team of software engineers with a vast experience in the iGaming industry. We have developed and operated a system for a major sports betting brand with a vital role in the western European market.

Our team has integrated a fractioned system to a seamless, scalable omnichannel platform. This company is known for maximum dedication and rapidity in producing new features faster than anyone.

User satisfaction is at the very top due to support available 24 hours a day (including weekends). Every user inquiry is approached with maximum professionalism and processed with extremely precise tools that remove all doubts and solve every problem.

Join us!

"We invite all available companies to join us in creating new business opportunities by concurring a new betting platform in the United States, Canada and other North American markets," said Mate Šitum, CEO and Founder of STORM d.o.o.

For more information, go to www.storm-platform.com

