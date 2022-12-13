ROKT MARKS ITS 10TH ANNIVERSARY BY JOINING THE PLEDGE 1% MOVEMENT

Partnership underscores Rokt's commitment to being a force for good

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that it is celebrating its 10th anniversary by joining Pledge 1% , a global movement designed to inspire, educate and empower companies to make a positive social impact by donating 1% of their time, product, equity or profit, in any combination, to charitable initiatives of their choice. By joining the movement, Rokt has committed to donating 1% of its product by placing personalized and localized add-to-cart donation offers for various charities across the billions of ecommerce transactions Rokt powers. In addition, Rokt is committing 1% of its profit to help improve access to education for underserved communities.

"We could not imagine a better way to celebrate our 10th year in business than by joining forces with Pledge 1% to give back and act as a force for good in our communities," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. "Our hope is that through these initiatives, we unleash people's potential and make the world a better place for all. We're proud of what we have built in our first decade and look forward to continuing to execute our ecommerce vision across the globe."

Since its founding in 2012, Rokt will power more than 2.5 billion transactions globally in 2023 for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies. Currently valued at $2.4 billion, Rokt has raised a total of $530 million in funding.

"We're thrilled that Rokt has chosen to mark its milestone 10th anniversary by joining the Pledge 1% movement," said Scott Farquhar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Atlassian, which was one of the founding partner companies of Pledge 1%. "Rokt will not only make a positive impact through its product and profit donations, but also set an example that all of its partners can look up to. As an industry leader, Rokt is paving the way toward a brighter future where every company is committed to effecting positive change."

In 2022, Rokt has added Uber, AMC Theatres and many other leading names to its global client roster as companies across multiple verticals have focused on unlocking incremental revenue amid rising inflation and an uncertain economic environment. The company recently named Nathaniel Katz as CFO and appointed former Neiman Marcus Group CEO Karen Katz as a member of its board of directors.

Buchanan founded Rokt in Sydney in 2012 to solve the paradox of choice for ecommerce shoppers through relevancy. Today, the company has offices in New York City, London, Singapore and Tokyo and plans to open a second North American product development center next year. Rokt originally launched with just 10 employees, but has grown to employ more than 400 professionals who serve clients across 14 global markets. Rokt continues to grow its ranks worldwide and is currently recruiting for more than 70 roles, even as other ecommerce technology companies are announcing significant layoffs.

The partnership with Pledge 1% follows Rokt's recent partnership with charitable fundraising platform Pledge to launch a donation option for Rokt partners to promote giving back.

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce technology, enabling companies to drive incremental value from every transaction by offering highly relevant messages at the moment customers are most likely to convert. Rokt's machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world's leading companies, including Fanatics, Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Lands' End and HelloFresh. Founded in Australia, with US headquarters in New York City, the company operates in 14 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Rokt for a second year in a row joins the fastest-growing private companies in the US on the Inc. 5000 list in 2022.

Pledge 1% is a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 17,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%'s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. Pledge 1% is a special initiative of Tides , a leading global philanthropic partner and non-profit accelerator. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit https://pledge1percent.org/ .

