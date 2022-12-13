IVX Health Opens Fourth Infusion Center in Jacksonville to Care for Patients with Complex Chronic Conditions

Staffed with a team of expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses, the new IVX Health Jacksonville Beach infusion center features amenities such as private suites, evening and weekend appointments, and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX Health, a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for adult and pediatric patients with Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other complex chronic conditions, today announced its expansion in the greater Jacksonville area with the opening of a new location in Jacksonville Beach.

IVX Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/IVX Health) (PRNewswire)

Specializing exclusively in biologic infusion and injection therapy, IVX Health's unique clinical model ensures personalized, world-class care for patients in its over 70 infusion centers across the country. The Jacksonville Beach center joins three other locations in Jacksonville – conveniently located in the communities of Avondale, Mandarin, and Tinseltown – and over 20 locations in Florida.

"IVX Health has consistently provided me with exceptional service and care," said Kevin Gil, an IVX Health patient in Jacksonville. "From the beginning, the IVX team was incredibly welcoming and accommodating – from quickly handling the prior authorization process to ensuring I was able to schedule appointments with ease. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my care."

All IVX Health centers feature patient-focused amenities such as guaranteed private suites, flat screen TVs with streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi, and complimentary snacks. IVX's intentionally designed care model – with an industry leading low nurse-to-patient ratio of 1:3 – ensures patients always receive the individualized, exceptional care they deserve at every encounter in the safest possible environment. Each IVX Health center has the same safety protocols as a traditional hospital setting and is staffed with expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses, overseen by physician specialists who act as local medical directors.

In 2023, IVX Health will continue its national expansion by opening additional centers in new and existing states to care for those living with complex chronic conditions. IVX Health currently operates over 70 infusion centers across 25 markets in the United States. IVX Health was also named to the prestigious Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work list for a fourth consecutive year.

Jacksonville Presence

Avondale

4509 Saint Johns Ave

Suite 4

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 339-7335

Jacksonville Beach

586 Marsh Landing Pkwy

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

(904) 478-8441

Mandarin

10400 San Jose Blvd

Suite 13

Jacksonville, FL 32257

(904) 339-7331

Tinseltown

9734 Deer Lake Ct

Suite 6

Jacksonville, FL 32246

(904) 339-7341

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit www.ivxhealth.com.

