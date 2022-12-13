HIGH LEVEL MARKETING CEO SCOTT BELL SELECTED AS 2022 CEO AWARD WINNER BY BIRMINGHAM BUSINESS JOURNAL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. , Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Level Marketing (HLM) , a leading digital marketing company serving over 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses, today announced Scott Bell was named the Birmingham Business Journal's 2022 CEO Awards winner in the Medium-Size Company division.

The Birmingham Business Journal 2022 CEO Awards recognize excellence among top executives in the Birmingham metro area for businesses of all sizes. This year's honoree list includes an elite group of leaders across a range of industries – from fitness companies and real estate firms to medical giants and the advertising world — grouped based on the number of employees at the local level.



"The caliber of the nominees is impressive," said Scott Bell, CEO of High Level Marketing. "I'm honored to be selected the winner among such an exceptional group of leaders, and am pleased to serve customers in the Birmingham area and nationwide."

Bell has transformed HLM by incorporating a renewed vision that focuses on the core purpose of accelerating customer growth by unlocking the true business potential of each client. HLM delivers seamless and transparent experiences for clients seeking foundational digital marketing services that deliver revenue results, remarkable growth, and true business success. Under Bell's leadership, the company has grown through the delivery of exceptional customer service and highly strategic, aligned acquisitions.

Bell leads an annual fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis called Scott Bell Friends and Family which has led Central Alabama fundraising teams for nine years and raised over $150,000. In addition to being recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal, Bell has won several awards, including Business Leader of the Year (2015), Birmingham AAF Ten Awards, Top Tiger Award (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), Fastest Growing Companies founded by Auburn University Graduates, and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Star of the Year Award (2015).

To view the complete Birmingham Business Journal 2022 CEO Awards article, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham/news/2022/12/09/bbj-unveils-ceo-awards-winners-for-2022.html?b=1670602678%5E22178674 .

High Level Marketing is a full-service, tech-enabled digital marketing company with in-house experts that gives local businesses a competitive advantage through holistic multi-channel marketing, unmatched transparency and its powerful, proprietary Footprint™ technology platform. To learn more visit: https://www.highlevelmarketing.com/ .

The Birmingham Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching thousands of readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. Visit https://www.bizjournals.com/birmingham/ to learn more.

