Field Medical and CardioNXT Collaborate to Deliver Novel Integration of Focal Pulsed Field Ablation And 3D Mapping & Navigation For Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

Field Medical and CardioNXT Collaborate to Deliver Novel Integration of Focal Pulsed Field Ablation And 3D Mapping & Navigation For Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias

CARDIFF-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. and BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Field Medical, Inc. and CardioNXT, Inc. announce a strategic collaboration to provide the first-of-its-kind, purpose built, focal pulsed field ablation (PFA) therapy integrated seamlessly with 3D mapping & navigation.

Field Medical Inc. (PRNewswire)

This new collaboration will accelerate development of novel integrated solutions.

Both teams will harness decades of experience in pioneering novel PFA and navigation product solutions in various medical therapy applications.

"PFA has generated much excitement in the treatment of atrial fibrillation due to an improved safety profile and procedural workflow. However, most of the first generation PFA technologies today are repurposed from other applications and suffer from significant limitations outside a subset of AFib procedures," said Dr. Steven Mickelsen, CEO, Field Medical. "This collaboration brings together second generation focal PFA and AI-based cardiac mapping—a combination set to revolutionize catheter ablation across the full spectrum of treatable arrhythmias."

This new collaboration will accelerate development of novel integrated solutions aimed at improving safety and efficacy while minimizing need for x-rays used in cardiac catheter ablation, a market that has grown to $6B per year globally. Accurate navigation is critical to the heart rhythm treatment especially outside the atria where magnetic localization can dramatically improve positioning during the treatment of life threatening ventricular tachycardia.

"We are excited to collaborate with Field Medical to build a purpose-built system from the ground up that incorporates PFA, Contact Force Sensing, Electromagnetic Localization, and AI-enabled mapping capabilities," said Jerome Edwards, CEO, CardioNXT. "We believe this will create a first of its kind completely integrated total solution to identify sources of cardiac arrhythmias and deliver therapy to those targets more efficaciously than ever before."

About Field Medical, Inc.

Field Medical develops purpose built second generation PFA technology to address the technical and safety challenges associated with today's ablation procedures. CEO Steven Mickelsen is the founder of Farapulse, Inc. (acquired by Boston Scientific), and world recognized expert in pulsed electric field technology.

About CardioNXT, Inc.

CardioNXT has developed a commercially available 3D Mapping & Navigation System that leverages internal navigation referencing with electromagnetic tracking and complex mapping algorithms. The CardioNXT Team has a track record of creating market leading 3D Mapping & Navigation products such as the Medtronic-StealthStation, Medtronic-LocaLisa, and Olympus-Veran Systems which have enjoyed market leadership positions in multiple clinical applications.

CardioNXT logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Field Medical, Inc.