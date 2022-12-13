ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S ALBERT VALENCIA NAMED TOP REAL ESTATE LAWYER IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Albert Valencia has been recognized by Connect Media Commercial Real Estate in their "2022 Lawyers in Real Estate Awards" in the California region. According to the publication, the award spotlights ten attorneys nationally who excel "in their practice as well as their contributions to the community."

"Al regularly produces incredible results for his clients and has been a leading example of professionalism and integrity to professionals within our firm and across the legal profession ," says Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff.

Valencia is a firm Partner, serves on its five-member Executive Committee and co-chairs the firm's Real Estate practice. He focuses on real estate and related business matters. His clients include developers, operators, private equity investors and commercial banks in a broad range of real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures and syndications, commercial leasing, financing, loan modifications, workouts and restructurings. His legal experience covers commercial, office, retail, multi-family, mixed-use and industrial properties.

Prior to practicing law, Valencia was a business consultant for the global consulting firms of Arthur Andersen LLP and Deloitte Consulting LLP, where he provided business process reengineering and systems consulting services for Fortune 500 companies in the manufacturing, utilities and entertainment industries. He later played an integral part of forming and operating two startup companies.

The feature states, "Valencia is active in the community, has received Public Counsel's Pro Bono of the Year award and previously served on the Board of Directors for the Asian Pacific American Bar Association."

Recently, he was named a Commercial Real Estate Visionary by the Los Angeles Times, a Minority Leader of Influence by the Los Angeles Business Journal and has been listed in Southern California Super Lawyers.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

Contact: Viri Valdes, vvaldes@ecjlaw.com

