Displace to Debut the World's First Truly Wireless TV at CES 2023

The 55" 4K TV has no wires or ports, is super lightweight, can be stuck to any surface with proprietary active-loop vacuum technology and is primarily controlled by hand gestures

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , an in-home entertainment startup, today announced it will debut the world's first truly wireless TV at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Unlike any other TVs currently available in the market, the Displace 55" 4K TVs are powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system, lightweight at under 20 lbs., transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace TV's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Press will be able to get 'hands on' with the Displace TV for the first time at CES 2023 at CES Unveiled on Tuesday, January 3 at the Mandalay Bay Hotel from 5 - 8:30 p.m., Showstoppers at CES on Thursday, January 5 at the Bellagio Hotel from 6 - 10 p.m., and the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #19171 from January 5 - 8, 2023.

Displace TVs solve many of the common problems associated with flat-screen television, which are often unwieldy, tedious to mount to walls and cause damage, cluttered with wires and utilize antiquated remote controls. Displace offers a truly wireless TV that is super lightweight (less than 20 lbs.), transportable and can be used in combination with multiple Displace TVs to form any sized TV.

"Displace completely reinvents the television with its hardware and software technologies, and user interfaces that will not only change the way people enjoy entertainment in their homes, but will also advance the entire television industry," said founder and CEO Balaji Krishnan. "We envision a world with multiple displays on walls delivering significant value to the consumers wherever they are inside their homes. To achieve this vision, it's important to re-architect television by eliminating all common frustrations and making it extremely easy to secure televisions on any surface inside homes. By realizing this vision, Displace is effectively creating the next computing platform and the potential applications are limitless."

A Displace TV weighs less than 20 lbs. and can be easily secured on a wall by simply bringing it closer to the wall, and with a slight push it will magically stick to the wall using Displace's proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Displace TVs have multiple rechargeable batteries that can be popped in and out individually. Batteries can also be charged one at a time while the TV remains fully operational using Displace's proprietary hot-swappable battery system. Each Displace TV averages about a month of total battery life for an average usage of six hours of active TV time per day.

Displace TVs are primarily controlled by natural hand gesture movements, in addition to touch and voice interfaces, making it easy to browse, play and control content using hands. They also utilize facial recognition and computer vision technology, which enables content on Displace TVs to seamlessly switch between rooms when users move. A button on top of the Displace TV also enables the feature to be switched off for privacy reasons. All Displace TVs wirelessly connect to a base unit that is plugged into an electrical outlet and can be kept inside a closet or anywhere within the home.

The 55" 4K Displace TVs can be hung throughout a home or combined to form multiple sizes, including a massive 110" 16K television. Reservations for Displace TV will be available on the Displace website starting January 5, 2023, with a fully refundable deposit. They will be available to ship by late 2023.

Displace TV Features and Specifications:

A Truly Wireless TV: Displace TV has no wires and no ports. Long-lasting rechargeable batteries utilize Displace's proprietary hot-swappable battery system.

Simply Stick TV to Any Wall: Super lightweight 55" 4K Displace TV uses proprietary active-loop vacuum technology — no wall mounting required.

Create Any Size TV: Snap multiple 55" 4K Displace TVs together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a 110" TV with 16K resolution.

Interact with Hand Gestures – No More Remote Controls! Users can easily browse and play content on Displace TV using their hands in addition to touch and voice interfaces. Users simply push with their palm to play; pinch to zoom in or out; or literally reach out and grab what's on the TV and throw it onto another Displace TV in the home. Content magically moves from one Displace TV to another when the user moves between rooms via proprietary computer vision technology.

What's in the Box:

Dimensions: 48.2" width x 27.5" height, and 1.2" thick

Hardware Specifications:

Batteries: Four rechargeable batteries per TV and battery charging unit

Battery Life: One-month of total battery life for each Displace TV, based on average usage of six hours per day; Batteries can be charged individually while the TV remains fully functional.

Where to Buy: Displace TV website

Launch Market: U.S.

ABOUT DISPLACE

Established in 2022, Displace is an in-home entertainment startup and makers of the first truly wireless TV that has no wires, no ports and is run by hot-swappable batteries. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 55" 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. Multiple Displace 55" 4K TVs can be combined together to create any size TV – such as combining four TVs to create a massive 110" TV with 16K resolution. Unlike other TVs, a Displace TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

