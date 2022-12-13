BELLE HAVEN INVESTMENTS NAMED AN "INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE"

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Belle Haven Investments is proud to announce that it has been recognized as an "Inclusive Workplace" by Best Companies Group, a workplace culture and employee engagement expert, and COLOR Magazine, a leader in corporate inclusivity.

Inclusive Workplace (PRNewswire)

The "Inclusive Workplace" recognition is based on employee feedback gathered from a thorough and independent survey that gauges employee's perceptions on workplace inclusion and belonging. Companies are evaluated based on their survey results and only those that earn a high score are eligible for this prestigious recognition.

"Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine are proud to recognize Belle Haven Investments as an Inclusive Workplace! This recognition is solely based on their employee's direct and honest feedback. And they have spoken: Belle Haven Investments is truly committed and excelling at creating a workplace environment that makes people feel included, like they belong, and as a truly important part of their organization," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President at Best Companies Group. "Belle Haven Investments is ahead of its peers by putting people first. We are proud to celebrate their excellence!"

The Inclusive Workplace recognition is only available to companies that allow Best Companies Group to survey their employees and tabulate their results.

About Belle Haven Investments

Based in Westchester County, New York, Belle Haven Investments is an independent, employee-owned money manager specializing in separately managed taxable and tax-exempt fixed income portfolios. Belle Haven's culture is built on a foundation that leverages mutual respect, teamwork and passion. Commitment to shared success is at the heart of what they do. That is why they believe that hiring and retaining individuals with a diverse set of talents, perspectives, and experiences generates better ideas, creates a more creative work environment, and empowers employees to bring their whole self to work. The Firm is committed to maintaining an inclusive organization where all employees feel heard, valued and respected.

Media Contact:

Nicole Robbins

Director of Marketing

914-816-4633

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belle Haven Investments