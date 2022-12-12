Xponance Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Third Consecutive Year!

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xponance, Inc., a multi-strategy investment firm, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Money Management for firms with 20 to 49 employees, announced today by Pensions & Investments. The publication's 11th annual survey is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry. This is the third consecutive year the company has been honored on this list.

Xponance is a diverse, woman-led and 100% employee-owned investment firm with over $12 billion in assets under management. With its core belief that diversity provides an important and differentiated path for generating alpha, Xponance has served as a force multiplier for greater diversity in the investment industry for over 25 years.

"As their employees attest, the companies named to this year's Best Places to Work list demonstrate a commitment to building and maintaining a strong workplace culture,'' said P&I Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "Even as firms grappled with volatile markets and stresses from the pandemic, their employees said they felt strong support from their managers, enabling them to do their best work.''

"In this especially challenging year for markets, we're thankful for our talented team that has continued to exceed client expectations and remain committed to finding unique investment solutions. We are proud to cultivate an environment where employees can thrive and stay highly engaged as owners of the business," added Tina Byles Williams, Founder, CEO & CIO of Xponance.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

"Pensions & Investments is proud to honor the Best Places to Work in Money Management for the 11th year. A strong workplace culture that supports talent, advocates progress and drives innovation is paramount to driving the best outcomes, and these asset managers demonstrate that. Congratulations to the 2022 honorees for fostering healthy and inclusive workplaces in the face of a rapidly evolving and challenging market," said P&I Chief Operating Officer, Nikki Pirrello.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022.

About Xponance

Xponance is a Diverse, Woman-led and 100% employee-owned multi-strategy investment firm founded by Tina Byles Williams in 1996 ($12.1B AUM as of 9/30/22). We offer global and non-U.S. equity investment strategies through a multi-manager construct that harnesses the investment edge and focus of entrepreneurial, emerging & diverse managers in a tested strategic framework. Our proprietary due diligence process and seeding of capacity constrained strategies is designed to generate sustainable alpha for our clients. As a direct equity manager, Xponance creates and manages systematic, risk-controlled, active and passive strategies that include the exclusive use of specialized ESG / DEI company ratings. Our active U.S. fixed income strategies span the maturity spectrum and provide an income "advantage" and downside protection through the ownership of differentiated off-benchmark securities. The firm's Alternative subsidiary (Xponance Alts) is focused on GP Staking and Seeding efforts for diverse & emerging Private Equity & Debt, Real Estate and Infrastructure managers. Aapryl, a Fin-technology subsidiary of Xponance, provides a web-based manager performance analytics and portfolio risk management platform that empowers investors to improve portfolio performance.

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

